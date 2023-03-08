Distraught Hayden Panettiere Barely Holds Herself Together As She Arrives To Brother's Memorial Service With Troubled Ex Brian Hickerson

A distraught Hayden Panettiere struggled to keep her composure as she arrived at Palisades Presbyterian Church in Nyack, New York, for her brother's celebration of life memorial service on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Former child actor and Hayden's only sibling Jansen Panettiere, 28, died last month from an enlarged heart coupled with aortic valve complications.

RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Hayden, 33, is expected to speak at the service. She paid tribute to her late brother at the funeral by wearing a beloved custom graffiti art jacket that he designed.

The Scream actress was escorted to the memorial service by her troubled ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, who was arrested multiple times throughout their relationship for domestic violence. Hickerson and Hayden split in July 2022 after she revealed she was sober and chose to end the relationship.