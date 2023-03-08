Distraught Hayden Panettiere Barely Holds Herself Together As She Arrives To Brother's Memorial Service With Troubled Ex Brian Hickerson
A distraught Hayden Panettiere struggled to keep her composure as she arrived at Palisades Presbyterian Church in Nyack, New York, for her brother's celebration of life memorial service on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Former child actor and Hayden's only sibling Jansen Panettiere, 28, died last month from an enlarged heart coupled with aortic valve complications.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Hayden, 33, is expected to speak at the service. She paid tribute to her late brother at the funeral by wearing a beloved custom graffiti art jacket that he designed.
The Scream actress was escorted to the memorial service by her troubled ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, who was arrested multiple times throughout their relationship for domestic violence. Hickerson and Hayden split in July 2022 after she revealed she was sober and chose to end the relationship.
Two weeks prior to his sudden death, Jansen showcased his graffiti art talent with a photo of the colorful jacket.
His website revealed that he turned to art "after spending time in LA as an adult he was ridden with terrible anxiety and depression."
At the time of his death, the child actor was involved with several projects.
The 28-year-old's friends became concerned when he failed to show up to a business meeting — and the pals went to Jansen's apartment to check on him.
Upon their arrival, Jansen was discovered sitting upright and unresponsive.
The friends called 911 and attempted to administer CPR, however, Jansen was not able to be resuscitated.
A source close to the actress shared that she was "inconsolable" after the death of her only sibling.
Those close to Hayden allegedly feared that her brother's death was cause her to relapse and break her newfound sobriety.
The 33-year-old actress has been candid about her recovery since her split from Hickerson.
The Nashville alum battled postpartum depression after the 2014 birth of her daughter Kaya.
Hayden revealed that she gave up custody of her daughter to Kaya's father, former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko.
The actress made the painful decision so that she could focus on recovery from alcohol and opioid abuse.
Pals feared that her brother's death would "undo all the hard work she put into her sobriety," and worried that she would turn to substance abuse to numb the pain.