Hayden Panettiere Holds Back Tears During First Interview Since Brother Jansen’s Death As Friends Fear For Actress’ Sobriety
Hayden Panettiere held back tears while discussing her brother Jansen’s death during her first sit-down interview since his passing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The actress appeared on Good Morning America for a chat with Michael Strahan. Hayden promoted her new film Scream VI while sharing an update on her family.
At the end of the chat, Strahan told Panettiere that he wanted to extend his condolences for Jansen’s passing.
He told Hayden, “We are sorry about the passing of your brother.” The actress replied, “He’s right here with me.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 28-year-old Jansen was found dead on February 19 inside a New York home.
Hayden and her family revealed Jansen’s cause of death was an enlarged heart. The coroner has yet to release an official report.
“His charisma, warmth, compassion for others and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered,” the family said in a statement.
Jansen was found by friends after he failed to show up to a business meeting. Hayden’s brother was found sitting upright in a chair. Pals tried to perform CPR but were unsuccessful.
Hayden’s father Skip told police he talked to his son the night before and everything sounded fine.
“Art was his therapy and escape,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “In the past, Jansen was open to family and friends about his struggles. Hayden was always there for him and constantly tried to help Jansen when she could.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources claim that friends close to Hayden are concerned the ordeal will lead her to relapse on booze and pills.
"Hayden is inconsolable," whispered an insider. "Jansen wasn't just her brother. He was her confidant and best friend. They had both been burned by Hollywood and shared the experiences with each other."
Last year, Hayden came clean about her past struggles with addiction. "This hasn't been easy and there were a lot of ups and downs," the actress said. "But I don't regret even the ugliest things that have happened to me. I feel incredibly accomplished. And I feel like I have a second chance."
She revealed, "My saving grace is that I couldn't be messy while on set and working. But things kept getting out of control [off set]. And as I got older, the drugs and alcohol became something I almost couldn't live without."
Hayden finally cleaned up after doctors warned her if she didn’t stop her liver was going to give out.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Jansen’s funeral is set to take place in New York this week and Hayden is scheduled to speak.