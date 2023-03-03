First Sighting: Grieving Hayden Panettiere Looks Somber At LAX As She Jets Off To Speak At Brother's Funeral
Hayden Panettiere broke cover for the first time since her brother Jansen's death on February 19. The Heroes alum appeared downcast when she arrived at LAX airport on Thursday en route to New York, where her only sibling's funeral is set to take place on Wednesday.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the late 28-year-old's obituary, which shows that Hayden will be speaking at the service.
The 33-year-old grieving actress showed no emotion and wore a green jacket, joggers, sneakers, and a backpack while walking through the terminal with a friend and airport security.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, a barefaced Hayden held a Starbucks coffee in her hand as she boarded her flight.
Sources recently told RadarOnline.com that pals are worried about her sobriety as she's "inconsolable" following her brother's death.
"Jansen wasn't just her brother. He was her confidant and best friend. They had both been burned by Hollywood and shared the experiences with each other," the insider shared.
Hayden came clean about her secret struggles with booze and opioids in 2022. Jansen battled with anxiety and depression, revealing that he, too, experimented with drugs.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hayden's brother was found lifeless in his Nyack, New York, apartment last month.
The medical examiner has not released Jansen's cause of death — but his family revealed he passed away from an enlarged heart.
Despite his demons, sources say Jansen sobered up after going to rehab before his unexpected passing. Hayden and her family released a statement following his death.
"Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit," the statement began.
"His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.
"Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen's sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications," it continued.
Ending their emotional message, Hayden's family said, "We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning.
"We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever."