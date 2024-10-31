Donald Trump Accused of 'Secretly Plotting to Try and Steal U.S. Election' — Even if He Loses — in Wake of 'Fascism' Scandal

Political commentator Simon Marks says Trump's methods will involve alleging "vote-rigging in states that are not themselves electoral battlegrounds".

Writing in iNews, he also says the business mogul will "portray himself as a winner, simply by dint of having waged a competitive race with Harris".

Plus, Trump may claim a potential Harris victory could be triggered by allegations the former president is a "Nazi sympathizer", which he denies, but it's a tag his rival is keen to endorse.

The business mogul is reportedly lining up legal action should he lose out due to accusations he's a "fascist".