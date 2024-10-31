Donald Trump Accused of 'Secretly Plotting to Try and Steal U.S. Election' — Even if He Loses — in Wake of 'Fascism' Scandal
Donald Trump has been accused of secretly plotting ways he can claim victory in the presidential election if he loses, expects have warned.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former president, 78, has allegedly put strategies in place in order to say he's beaten rival Kamala Harris, in a similar vein to when he lost out to Joe Biden, 81, in 2020 when he questioned the integrity of the election process.
Political commentator Simon Marks says Trump's methods will involve alleging "vote-rigging in states that are not themselves electoral battlegrounds".
Writing in iNews, he also says the business mogul will "portray himself as a winner, simply by dint of having waged a competitive race with Harris".
Plus, Trump may claim a potential Harris victory could be triggered by allegations the former president is a "Nazi sympathizer", which he denies, but it's a tag his rival is keen to endorse.
The business mogul is reportedly lining up legal action should he lose out due to accusations he's a "fascist".
Speaking at his Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday, his lawyer Alina Habba took at aim at Harris, 60, saying: "Kamala, you want to talk about a fascist?" rhetorically addressing the vice president. "No one has ever voted for you to become the Democrat nominee."
Trump's campaign has been overshadowed by claims he worships Hitler, following remarks by his former chief-of-staff John Kelly, who claimed the ex-president allegedly praised the Nazi dictator on multiple occasions.
- Donald Trump's Campaign Crisis: Ex-Prez 'Frustrated, Feeling Unappreciated By Donors, Lashing Out in Private Over Money' — and 'Hating Being Fenced in by Security'
- Trump's 'Sliding Doors' Election: How The Don Faces Being Able to Ditch Federal Cases Against Him if He Wins — Or Go to Jail If He Loses
- Donald Trump Claims He's Beating Barack Obama in Polls and Warns of 'World War 2' While Attacking Joe Biden Over 'Cognitive Issues'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Kelly claimed in a series of New York Times audio interviews the former president fits the definition of a "fascist".
He stated Trump “certainly falls into the general definition of fascist, for sure".
Kelly claimed: "Well, looking at the definition of fascism: It's a far-right authoritarian, ultranationalist political ideology and movement characterized by a dictatorial leader, centralized autocracy, militarism, forcible suppression of opposition, belief in a natural social hierarchy."
He also claimed that Trump said "Hitler did some good things – more than once."
According to Kelly, Trump "had little understanding of the Constitution and was frustrated by the limits to his power".
He claimed: “He certainly prefers the dictator approach to government.”
Responding to Kelly’s claims last week, Harris said: "It is deeply troubling and incredibly dangerous that Donald Trump would invoke Adolf Hitler, the man who is responsible for the deaths of six million Jews and hundreds of thousands of Americans.
"We know what Donald Trump wants. He wants unchecked power."
Former president Barack Obama, 63, used the "Nazi sympathizer" claims to beat Trump.
Speaking at Harris's Georgia rally last Thursday, he said: "The other day, Gen. John Kelly, Donald Trump's former chief of staff, said that Trump told him he wanted his generals to be like Hitler‘s generals."
Obama continued. "Don't boo – vote."
He added it's a "good rule of thumb" in politics to not say you want to in any way emulate the Nazi leader.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.