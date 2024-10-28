Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden Rally Branded an ‘Echo of Nazism’ After He Filled It With Fury, Bitterness and Racist Threats

A third wrote: "Cut the bulls**t, this was not a Trump rally, this was a Nazi rally."

The dark tone was set by his guest speakers and Trump loyalists, namely podcaster and comedian Tony Hinchliffe who labelled Puerto Rico, home to 3.2m U.S. citizens, as an "island of garbage floating in the ocean."

He also said "these Latinos, they love making babies" and made crude remarks about their attitude to family planning methods before Trump took to the stage.

His comments were slammed by singer Ricky Martin, a Harris supporter, who ranted on Instagram: "That's what they think of us."