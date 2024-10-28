Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden Rally Branded an 'Echo of Nazism' After He Filled It With Fury, Bitterness and Racist Threats
Donald Trump's controversial Madison Square Garden Rally has been branded an "echo of Nazism".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former President, 78, came under fire following the New York event by critics, some of whom described the six-hour rally on Sunday night as full of "anger and vitriol."
The glitzy evening drew comparisons to an infamous Nazi rally held at the arena in 1939, a point hit home by Kamala Harris's running mate Tim Walz, who said there was a "direct parallel" between the two events.
And social media users were quick to use the comparison too, one wrote: "There was a Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden in 1939 it's no coincidence that Trump chose the same venue," while another added: "The whole world saw Trump’s Nazi Rally. Pathetic."
A third wrote: "Cut the bulls**t, this was not a Trump rally, this was a Nazi rally."
The dark tone was set by his guest speakers and Trump loyalists, namely podcaster and comedian Tony Hinchliffe who labelled Puerto Rico, home to 3.2m U.S. citizens, as an "island of garbage floating in the ocean."
He also said "these Latinos, they love making babies" and made crude remarks about their attitude to family planning methods before Trump took to the stage.
His comments were slammed by singer Ricky Martin, a Harris supporter, who ranted on Instagram: "That's what they think of us."
The taunting continued with fellow guest Tucker Carlson, the ex-Fox News host, who mocked Harris by misidentifying her heritage as "Samoan-Malaysian" while undermining her credibility as a Democratic nominee.
He said: "It's gonna be pretty hard for Democrats to look at us and say, 'You know what? Kamala Harris, she got 85 million votes because she’s just so impressive. As the first Samoan-Malaysian low-IQ former California prosecutor ever to be elected president.'"
In reality, Harris's background includes a Jamaican father and an Indian mother.
Radio host Sid Rosenberg took aim at Hillary Clinton, branding the former Presidential candidate a "sick b**tard", before turning his attention to migrants now living in New York City - and his fury over the local government's attempts to feed and house them.
Rosenberg said: "You got homeless and veterans - Americans, Americans - sleeping on their own feces on a bench in Central Park.
"But the f**king illegals, they get whatever they want, don't they?"
Trump's childhood friend David Rem, a 60-year-old sanitation worker, used his stint on stage to further condemn Harris, calling her "the devil" and "the antichrist."
Following his own 80-minute speech, in which he promised to invoke an 18th century law to pave the way for mass deportations, Trump attempted to distance himself from Hinchliffe's "joke" concerning Puerto Rico.
Trump campaign spokesperson Danielle Alvarez said in a statement to CNN: "This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign."
Hinchcliffe, also on social media, addressed the furor, saying his critics "have no sense of humor."
He wrote: "I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone... watch the whole set."
Other guests speaking at the rally endorcing Trump included tech billionaire Elon Musk, wrestler Hulk Hogan and TV psychologist Dr Phil McGraw.
