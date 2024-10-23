Trump's Nazi Outrage: The Don Accused of Fitting 'Definition of Fascist' and 'Praising Hitler' for 'Doing Some Good Things'

Kelly, who served as the White House chief of staff during Trump’s presidency, claimed in a series of New York Times audio interviews that the former president fits the definition of a "fascist."

He stated Trump “certainly falls into the general definition of fascist, for sure.”

Kelly claimed: "Well, looking at the definition of fascism: It's a far-right authoritarian, ultranationalist political ideology and movement characterized by a dictatorial leader, centralized autocracy, militarism, forcible suppression of opposition, belief in a natural social hierarchy."

He also claimed that Trump said “Hitler did some good things" — “more than once.”

According to Kelly, Trump "had little understanding of the Constitution and was frustrated by the limits to his power."

He claimed: “He certainly prefers the dictator approach to government.”