Trump's Nazi Outrage: The Don Accused of Fitting 'Definition of Fascist' and 'Praising Hitler' for 'Doing Some Good Things'
Donald Trump has been accused of "praising Hitler" for "doing some good things" — despite killing 11 million people in the Holocaust.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the former president’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, claimed he allegedly praised Hitler on multiple occasions.
Kelly, who served as the White House chief of staff during Trump’s presidency, claimed in a series of New York Times audio interviews that the former president fits the definition of a "fascist."
He stated Trump “certainly falls into the general definition of fascist, for sure.”
Kelly claimed: "Well, looking at the definition of fascism: It's a far-right authoritarian, ultranationalist political ideology and movement characterized by a dictatorial leader, centralized autocracy, militarism, forcible suppression of opposition, belief in a natural social hierarchy."
He also claimed that Trump said “Hitler did some good things" — “more than once.”
According to Kelly, Trump "had little understanding of the Constitution and was frustrated by the limits to his power."
He claimed: “He certainly prefers the dictator approach to government.”
Kelly also claimed that Trump made statements about wounded and dead veterans as “losers and suckers.”
He also alleged that Trump did not want “to be seen with amputees…that lost their limbs in defense of this country.”
Regarding Kelly's shocking accusations, Trump's campaign came back swinging.
Trump campaign’s spokesperson Steven Cheung said: “John Kelly has totally beclowned himself with these debunked stories he has fabricated, because he failed to serve his President well while working as Chief of Staff and currently suffers from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.”
Back in March, Kelly made similar accusations about Trump and Hitler.
Kelly spoke to CNN’s Jim Sciutto after Trump met with the Hungarian prime minister and autocrat Viktor Orbán.
According to Kelly, Trump claimed Hitler “did some good things” and said that the Nazi leader “rebuilt [Germany’s] economy."
Kelly also claimed that Trump overlooked the Holocaust and the “400,000 American GIs that were killed in the European theater” during World War Two.
He said to CNN: “It’s pretty hard to believe he missed the Holocaust, though, and pretty hard to understand how he missed the 400,000 American GIs that were killed in the European theater. But I think it’s more, again, the tough guy thing.”
In late 2023, the former President was accused of echoing Hitleresque rhetoric during rallies when he referred to his political enemies as “vermin” and claimed that immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country.”
