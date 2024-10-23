OnlyFans Model, 30, Who Partied With Diddy Reveals Sick Secret Codes Rappers Have For 'Marking' Their Sex Targets
An OnlyFans model who once partied with Sean 'Diddy' Combs exposed methods rappers used to "mark" their sex targets.
RadarOnline.com can reveal model Sienna Grace claimed it's common for rappers to use "secret signals" to denote which women they planned to have sex with at star-studded private parties.
The OnlyFans model, 30 – who claimed to have slept with several A-list artists and once partied with the Bad Boy records founder – said the incident took place while she was backstage at a concert.
She told the Daily Mail: "When I was backstage at a show with about ten people, (the famous rapper) put his sweater around me to be like, 'This is the girl for the night.'"
Grace alleged the rapper used his sweater to essentially mark his territory – and signal to other men at the event she was off limits.
The 30-year-old claimed it was popular tactic used by male artists in the industry as she claimed another popular rap group, consisting of three members, used it on her at a separate party.
She recalled: "Their assistant brought me out a bottle of Ace of Spades (champagne) and that was the signal I got.
"And then straight after the show I was ushered to a private room."
While she claimed to have hooked up with two of the rappers in the group that evening, she clarified it did not happen at the same time.
Although she acknowledged her celebrity hook-ups scored her an invite to a Combs' party, she said she didn't see any nefarious behavior from the embattled music mogul at his event; however, she suggested the evening may have gone differently had it not been a kid's party.
She shared: "Diddy brought out his son's birthday cake, but while he was at the party he wasn't very present and just lurked around.
"I feel like if I hadn't been there with the kids, things would have gone differently. He definitely would have tried to approach me."
In a surprising twist, Grace revealed she never heard any horror stories about Combs prior to his "shocking" arrest.
She said: "I've never heard anything about Diddy's parties until everything came out, which was quite shocking."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Combs was arrested in New York City on September 16 on sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
At the center of his indictment were alleged drug-fueled orgies known as "freak offs" involving female and male sex workers.
Prosecutors claimed Combs often resorted to violence and recorded the "freak offs" to use as blackmail to silence alleged victims.
The 54-year-old rapper has pleaded not guilty to his charges and remains in custody after multiple attempts at being granted bail were denied as he was deemed a flight risk.
If convicted, Combs faces 15 years to life in prison.
