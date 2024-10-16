Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Photo 'Proof' of Diddy's 'Teen Boy Rape': Sex Assault Accuser Shares Disturbing Snap of Rapper With Arm Around Him at One of His Infamous White Parties

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and an alleged victim.
Source: US DISTRICT COURT

Diddy with an alleged victim before assaulting him at a party in 1998.

By:

Oct. 16 2024, Published 4:52 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has an ongoing list of disturbing allegations against him — and now one accuser has shared photo evidence.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that one of the victims claimed he was allegedly assaulted at the disgraced rapper's 1998 Hamptons White Party when he was only 16 years old.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy victime us district court
Source: US District Court

The victim pictured with Diddy at his 1998 Hamptons bash filled with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

In a court filing on Monday, the man known only as John Doe accused Diddy of assaulting him at the infamous bash.

It stated: "There existed something sinister — a dark underbelly of crime, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, bribery and prostitution. Combs is a menace to society, women, and children."

The filing also alluded to a possible reason behind the shocking amount of baby oil found at Combs' home after his arrest.

According to the filing, Combs "doused victims in lotions or similar body oils... laced with GBH, so that the drug would be absorbed through the victim’s skin and make it easier to assault him or her."

Article continues below advertisement
diddy hat
Source: MEGA

Despite the music mogul being arrested at the time, he was never charged with a crime.

Article continues below advertisement

At just 16 years old, John Doe received an invitation to Diddy's party — which was filled with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

According to the new filing by Tony Buzbee: "As John Doe entered, he spotted countless celebrities and A-listers who form the music and entertainment industry. He recognized faces he had seen on TV and on the big screen."

The teen "bumped" into Combs as he made his way through the crowd and was "shocked" to find himself in front of the producer, which is the moment the two posed for the photo released.

It continued: "Combs took an interest in John Doe and wanted to talk to him. They walked to a more private area near the portable restrooms brought in for the party.

"There, John Doe told Combs he was a big fan of Combs and shared his dreams of becoming a star."

MORE ON:
Sean "Diddy" Combs

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy scandal a list pals
Source: MEGA

A photo from one of Diddy's parties shows women chugging alcohol.

Article continues below advertisement

Allegedly, Combs told the teen to "drop his pants," before the victim had Combs "repeat" the request.

The filing claimed: "Combs made himself clear. He instructed John Doe to drop his pants and expose his penis so that Combs could inspect it, explaining it was a rite of passage and the route to becoming a star, and also as a way to prove himself.

"Out of fear, anxiety and the imbalanced power dynamic between himself and Combs, John Doe then dropped his pants and exposed his penis as Combs previously instructed."

According to the filing, Combs "grabbed John Doe's penis and genitals with his hand" and "firmly cupped and held onto John Doe's genitals for an extended period of time."

Combs allegedly "moved his hand in such a fashion to manipulate John Doe's genitals, squeezing and feeling them."

Article continues below advertisement
diddy scandal a list pals
Source: MEGA

Diddy's parties were one of the most desired events by the biggest stars in Hollywood.

Buzbee has previously stated that he is representing as many as 120 credible Diddy victims.

Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after pleading not guilty as he awaits trial that is set for May 2025.

The disgraced star has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing since he was arrested on a federal indictment in September.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.