Photo 'Proof' of Diddy's 'Teen Boy Rape': Sex Assault Accuser Shares Disturbing Snap of Rapper With Arm Around Him at One of His Infamous White Parties

At just 16 years old, John Doe received an invitation to Diddy's party — which was filled with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

According to the new filing by Tony Buzbee: "As John Doe entered, he spotted countless celebrities and A-listers who form the music and entertainment industry. He recognized faces he had seen on TV and on the big screen."

The teen "bumped" into Combs as he made his way through the crowd and was "shocked" to find himself in front of the producer, which is the moment the two posed for the photo released.

It continued: "Combs took an interest in John Doe and wanted to talk to him. They walked to a more private area near the portable restrooms brought in for the party.

"There, John Doe told Combs he was a big fan of Combs and shared his dreams of becoming a star."