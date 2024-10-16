Photo 'Proof' of Diddy's 'Teen Boy Rape': Sex Assault Accuser Shares Disturbing Snap of Rapper With Arm Around Him at One of His Infamous White Parties
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has an ongoing list of disturbing allegations against him — and now one accuser has shared photo evidence.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that one of the victims claimed he was allegedly assaulted at the disgraced rapper's 1998 Hamptons White Party when he was only 16 years old.
In a court filing on Monday, the man known only as John Doe accused Diddy of assaulting him at the infamous bash.
It stated: "There existed something sinister — a dark underbelly of crime, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, bribery and prostitution. Combs is a menace to society, women, and children."
The filing also alluded to a possible reason behind the shocking amount of baby oil found at Combs' home after his arrest.
According to the filing, Combs "doused victims in lotions or similar body oils... laced with GBH, so that the drug would be absorbed through the victim’s skin and make it easier to assault him or her."
At just 16 years old, John Doe received an invitation to Diddy's party — which was filled with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.
According to the new filing by Tony Buzbee: "As John Doe entered, he spotted countless celebrities and A-listers who form the music and entertainment industry. He recognized faces he had seen on TV and on the big screen."
The teen "bumped" into Combs as he made his way through the crowd and was "shocked" to find himself in front of the producer, which is the moment the two posed for the photo released.
It continued: "Combs took an interest in John Doe and wanted to talk to him. They walked to a more private area near the portable restrooms brought in for the party.
"There, John Doe told Combs he was a big fan of Combs and shared his dreams of becoming a star."
- Diddy 'Brutally Raped Male Macy's Worker in Store Stockroom' as 'Sick Punishment' for Him 'Working For Rival Clothing Firm'
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denies 'Gang Rape' of 17-year-old Girl in 2003 — Claims Lawsuit 'Violates' His Constitutional Rights
- Diddy Hit With ANOTHER Shocking Lawsuit, Accused of Raping Woman With Singer Aaron Hall
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Allegedly, Combs told the teen to "drop his pants," before the victim had Combs "repeat" the request.
The filing claimed: "Combs made himself clear. He instructed John Doe to drop his pants and expose his penis so that Combs could inspect it, explaining it was a rite of passage and the route to becoming a star, and also as a way to prove himself.
"Out of fear, anxiety and the imbalanced power dynamic between himself and Combs, John Doe then dropped his pants and exposed his penis as Combs previously instructed."
According to the filing, Combs "grabbed John Doe's penis and genitals with his hand" and "firmly cupped and held onto John Doe's genitals for an extended period of time."
Combs allegedly "moved his hand in such a fashion to manipulate John Doe's genitals, squeezing and feeling them."
Buzbee has previously stated that he is representing as many as 120 credible Diddy victims.
Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after pleading not guilty as he awaits trial that is set for May 2025.
The disgraced star has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing since he was arrested on a federal indictment in September.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.