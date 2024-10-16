Jailed Diddy Faces Another 'Revenge Rape' Claim: Rapper, 54, Accused of Launching Sex Attack on Woman as 'Payback' For Saying He Ordered Tupac Shakur Murder
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of raping a woman as payback for claiming the rapper ordered Tupac Shakur's murder.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Ashley Parham is suing the shamed music mogul, 54, for the alleged attack she claims took place in 2018 after she accused him of the infamous murder over FaceTime.
Shakur was gunned down in his car in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996, in an assassination never officially solved.
Diddy, whose Bad Boy Records was in a feud with rival Death Row Records at the time, was widely rumored to be involved.
In legal papers filed in California on Tuesday, Parham says she landed on Diddy's radar after meeting one of his friends at a bar in 2018.
The friend was "attempting to impress" pals by making a video call to Diddy, but Parham refused to take part because she believed the rapper "had something to do with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur".
In the lawsuit, she claims Diddy overheard her comment and said she would "pay" for it and a month later, the friend invited her to his home asking for help with his cancer drugs, and the rapper unexpectedly turned up, Parham claims.
She alleges Diddy then approached her "with a knife and held it to the right side of (her) face and threatened to give her a 'Glasgow smile' in retaliation for her previous statements".
Diddy then ripped off her clothes and "violently" raped her with a television remote control, the documents say.
During the ordeal, Diddy allegedly told Parham her life was in his hands and, if he so desired, she would never be seen again.
Parham alleges she was then raped by multiple people, "until eventually she had no control over her body nor could she move her body".
She claims she eventually tried to escape but was confronted by Diddy, who offered her money to say the rape was consensual, before running to neighbours for help, the lawsuit revealed, as gunshots were fired in her direction.
Neighbours had already called the police, having heard the disturbance next door.
Parham said she told the Contra Costa Sheriff's Department she had been gang raped by Diddy and his associates, but no further action was taken.
She went to hospital three weeks later and staff called local police.
However, Parham claims neither of her police reports led to an investigation.
She is suing Diddy and six other people for sexual assault and battery, abuse, false imprisonment and kidnapping, and is demanding a trial by jury.
Diddy, who is currently awaiting trial for racketeering and sex trafficking charges, has yet to respond to the allegations, but has consistently denied all claims of sexual assault.
Six new cases were lodged in New York on Monday alone, including allegations he molested a 16-year-old boy at a party in his mansion.
Responding to those cases, lawyers for the star have said Diddy "has never sexually assaulted anyone - adult or minor, man or woman".
