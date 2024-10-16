Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘Choked Intern and Put UCLA Football Coach in Headlock’ During ‘Brawl Over How His Son Was Disciplined During Match’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Sean "Diddy" Combs' shocking behavior is once again being revealed. RadarOnline.com can reveal the now disgraced rapper raged at UCLA staff upon learning about the way his son was being disciplined by a football coach in 2015.

Combs was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, and battery in the incident, however, he was not charged with any crime, according to a document obtained from Los Angeles County prosecutors, which goes into the incident's details. The incident involved the music mogul, UCLA strength and conditioning coach Sal Alosi, another coach, and an intern.

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs attacked a UCLA football and staff members in a shocking incident, a document alleges.

The confrontation occurred after Alosi, who was unhappy with Combs' son Justin Combs’ effort during a voluntary summer workout, told the football player to get off the field and not return. Afterwards, according to the document: "[Combs] and his son entered the office and words were exchanged. [Combs] approached the coach and physically assaulted him causing some minor scratches and tearing his shirt."

Despite numerous members of the training staff attempting to remove Combs from the office, the business man aimed his sights at an intern, choking him and scratching his neck. Combs was not done there as he also put another member of the coaching staff in a headlock. The document alleges the 54-year-old even grabbed a kettlebell and swung it at the staff members.

Source: MEGA Combs physically assaulted the coach after the rapper learned his son was disciplined on the football field.

At the time, Combs' rep said any actions the music star took "were solely defensive in nature to protect himself and his son." Mark Geragos, who represented at the time of Combs' arrest, stated: "Two different prosecutorial agencies looked at it and both declined to prosecute. I understand the interest now, but clearly, this did not rise to the level of criminal prosecution."

The allegations against Combs continue to stack up after he was arrested and charged with racketeering, transporting for prostitution, and s-x trafficking. He is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while he awaits his trial date set for May 5, 2025.

Source: MEGA Despite the music mogul being arrested at the time, he was never charged with a crime.

A lawsuit against Combs, which accuses the star of child sexual assault, also include claims he laced "lotions or similar body oils" with GHB - commonly known as the "date rape drug." GHB, short for Gamma hydroxybutyrate, is difficult to detect when slipped into a drink — it was originally developed as an anesthetic, leading to feelings of relaxation and drowsiness.

Source: MEGA The 54-year-old is currently behind bars after being charged with acketeering, transporting for prostitution, and sex trafficking.

This comes just months after authorities raided Combs' Los Angeles and Miami mansions, seizing over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant. According to the 14 page indictment against the rapper, the bottles were confiscated as alleged "freak-off supplies" which included "narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant."

Combs recently broke his silence from behind bars for the first time, as he posted a birthday message on Instagram for his two-year-old daughter, Love.