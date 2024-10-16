Sean 'Diddy' Combs Breaks Silence From Jail For First Time By Wishing Daughter Love, 2, Happy Birthday — As She Learns to Count, Cook and Sing Without Him
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has broken his silence for the first time since being arrested on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced rapper, 54, posted a message on his Instagram account from jail wishing his two-year-old daughter Love a happy birthday.
He wote: "Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday baby Love! Happy Birthday to you!! Happy Birthday @loveseancombs daddy loves you."
The comments have currently been turned off under the post.
Diddy is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while he awaits trial.
It is unclear how Diddy managed to write on social media, due to being behind bars, the likely scenario being an acquaintance posted on his behalf.
His daughter was born in 2022 and whilst he initially did not reveal the identity of the mother, she later came forward to reveal herself as cyber security specialist, Dana Tee.
Alongside his message, Diddy shared shared several pictures of his young daughter, including one showing him laughing while he played with Love in the ocean, and other shots showed the toddler digging into a birthday cake while wearing a white dress.
A birthday post on the little girl's Instagram account, which is run by her mom, said that Love can sing her ABCs, count to 50, cook, and sing.
Her mom wrote: "2 years of life and love."
Little is known about Tee, whose online presence centers around spending time with Love.
Diddy and Tee reportedly married earlier this year, but this was never confirmed, and sources close to the pair have since indicated they did not get hitched.
Diddy broke his silence amid six new lawsuits launched against him, including one claim alleging the hip-hop mogul molested a 16-year-old boy at one of his notorious parties.
Court documents obtained show one unidentified female claimed Diddy raped her in 2004 after the then-19-year-old was allegedly invited to a photo shoot, and then to his Marriott hotel room in Manhattan.
At an "exclusive party" the college student was allegedly taken to a "separate room" away from the main party where she said the door was locked and she claims the rapper assaulted her and her friend.
Diddy then "threatened to have them both killed" if they did not agree to his demands.
Another filing from an unnamed male says Diddy committed aggravated sexual assault at a Macy's department store stockroom in 2008.
The man claimed he was confronted by the rapper and two of his bodyguards who threatened to "kill" the victim as the songwriter allegedly performed a sex act on him.
Another unidentified man accused Diddy of drugging and sodomizing him in a van outside of a White Party in 2006.
He claimed the Grammy winner "dismissed" his pleas for help by telling him he would "be alright."
Speaking via his lawyers, Diddy reacted to the latest allegations by insisting "the truth will prevail" and claiming the lawyers representing the alleged victims, Tony Buzbee, who also set up a hotline tempting more people to come forward, only unleashed the lawsuits for publicity purposes.
A statement read: "The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today's barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity.
"Mr Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process.
"In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman."
