Sean 'Diddy' Combs Breaks Silence From Jail For First Time By Wishing Daughter Love, 2, Happy Birthday — As She Learns to Count, Cook and Sing Without Him

He wote: "Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday baby Love! Happy Birthday to you!! Happy Birthday @loveseancombs daddy loves you."

The comments have currently been turned off under the post.

Diddy is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while he awaits trial.

It is unclear how Diddy managed to write on social media, due to being behind bars, the likely scenario being an acquaintance posted on his behalf.