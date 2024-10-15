Kanye V Diddy! Inside Disgraced Duo's 'Frenemy-Ship' — How They Went From Backstage Prayers With Justin Bieber to Furious Feud

The real story of Kanye West and Sean "Diddy" Combs' "frenemy-ship" after their explosive 2022 feud, only to now find themselves both in legal trouble with West's recent sexual harassment and stalking accusations from his former assistant and Combs' widely-publicized sex trafficking charges.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that while Combs' has been flooding headlines with scrutiny of his infamous orgy-filled parties being a suspected breeding ground for his alleged sexual misconduct, he's also been called out for his involvement in West's recent allegation, drawing attention back to their complicated friendship.