Celebrity > Kanye West

Kanye V Diddy! Inside Disgraced Duo's 'Frenemy-Ship' — How They Went From Backstage Prayers With Justin Bieber to Furious Feud

A photo of Kanye West opposite a photo of Sean "Diddy" Combs
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Sean 'Diddy' Combs were once close friends before getting into a heated feud in October 2022.

By:

Oct. 15 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

The real story of Kanye West and Sean "Diddy" Combs' "frenemy-ship" after their explosive 2022 feud, only to now find themselves both in legal trouble with West's recent sexual harassment and stalking accusations from his former assistant and Combs' widely-publicized sex trafficking charges.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that while Combs' has been flooding headlines with scrutiny of his infamous orgy-filled parties being a suspected breeding ground for his alleged sexual misconduct, he's also been called out for his involvement in West's recent allegation, drawing attention back to their complicated friendship.

In June, Lauren Pisciotta, an influencer and ex-employee of West, sued the rapper and accused him of allegedly drugging and raping her at one of Combs' bashes.

West denied the accusations and called her out for her alleged "blackmail and extortion."

courtney of image templates
Source: MEGA

Kanye West (middle) and Sean 'Diddy' Combs (right) haven't seen eye-to-eye since getting into a nasty feud over West's White Lives Matter t-shirts.

However, the connection to Combs—who's currently behind bars awaiting his May 2025 trial—doesn't look good for West, as he often attended the Making the Band veteran's parties.

In fact, Combs, 54, spoke very highly of West, 47, in the past and even credited the Heartless rapper with helping him fall back in love with hip-hop after a period of uncertainty in Combs' career.

In 2009, Combs gushed over the rap star after attending one of his concerts: "The other night I go to the Kanye West concert, and I'm going there to see Kanye do this thing. I don't have anything but high expectations, the concert changed my life. I won't lie; I was so impressed and inspired.

"It was beautiful, and I fell in love with hip hop again, and I want to say thank you, Kanye, for giving me that. It's important that people know you did your mother f-----g thing. That's just from one brother to another."

courtney of image templates
Source: MEGA

West previously gushed about his love for Combs, calling him his 'favorite artist' and presenting him with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards.

West held the same sentiment toward Combs, previously saying that the I Need A Girl hitmaker was his "favorite artist", and hinting that he inspired his marriage to his now ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Their tight bond also led to West presenting Combs with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards.

Photos have also circulated of the Hollywood pals praying with Justin Bieber backstage at a concert in March 2016, further showcasing their once seemingly unbreakable pact.

However, things turned in October 2022 after Combs took issue with West's White Lives Matter t-shirts, prompting a heated text exchange between the pair.

courtney of image templates
Source: MEGA

Combs previously defended West's bizarre behavior and insisted his messages were 'misconstrued' by the public.

It was a complete left turn for Combs, who publicly defended the Golddigger rapper's bizarre behavior, insisting his messages were "misconstrued."

Earlier this year, fans thought the duo might have made amends after Combs attended West and Ty Dolla $ign's show at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles.

courtney of image templates
Source: MEGA

Combs is currently under investigation for sex trafficking charges and is behind bars awaiting his trial in May 2025.

It was later reported West "refused" to connect with Combs after the show, squashing any hope of rekindling.

A great deal of A-listers are keeping their distance from Combs amid his serious sex trafficking investigation.

If convicted of the alleged crimes, the record executive could face the rest of his life in prison.

