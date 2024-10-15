'Vain' John Travolta 'So Obsessed With Fame He Couldn’t Learn Lines' — and 'Needed Giant Cue Cards on Set'

John Travolta seemed to be quite the problem on the set of Get Shorty.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that director Barry Sonnenfeld thought the Grease actor, 70, was so preoccupied with fame he didn't bother to learn his lines for the 1995 film — which seemed to really make his fellow cast members angry.

"I have never worked with anyone who loved being a movie star as much as John Travolta," the filmmaker, 71, penned in his juicy tell-all, Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time: True Stories from a Career in Hollywood.