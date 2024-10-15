Justin Bieber's Young Mom 'Unknowingly Sent Him Into Diddy's Clutches' After Battling Drug Addiction and Being Abused So Much it 'Felt Normal'
Justin Bieber's young mom was so desperate to aid her son's bid for stardom she "unknowingly" unleashed him into the clutches of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Pattie Mallette, who was just 18 when she had the singer, allowed the disgraced rapper to become a mentor-like figure to him, believing Diddy, 54, could take his career to the next level.
However, she was unaware of the rapper's alleged criminal activity at the time and there are now genuine fears his association with Bieber, now 30, may have scarred the former teen idol for life.
The Canadian singer, who has looked gaunt and frail in recent weeks since Diddy's sex trafficking charges came to light, has attempted to distance himself from the rapper and reportedly now "wants nothing to do with him."
A source told DaiyMail.com: "Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off.
"So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him.
"Bieber hasn't been responding on this since the home raids. He's not going to."
The source added: "He had a long break from Diddy when he believes most of this took place and he had distanced himself from him.
"He was featured on Diddy's most recent album, and had he known any of this, there is no way he would have done it."
Mallette put trust in Diddy having done her upmost to make her son a star.
She helped upload videos of Bieber singing cover versions of famous songs to YouTube, where his talent was first discovered, and accompanied the Baby hitmaker to Atlanta to meet music entrepreneur Scooter Braun for the first time, before he signed to Usher's record label in 2008.
Mallette, 49, was thrust into the intimidating world of record labels and talent agents, despite being vulnerable herself due to her tough upbringing.
She was abused as a child from the age of five by a male babysitter and a friend's grandfather and was exploited to such an extent, Mallette says she became so accustomed to being violated "it began to feel normal."
After abusing drugs and alcohol in her teenage years to mask the pain, she raised Bieber in social housing and worked two or three jobs at a time to support them.
Mallette split from the singer's father Jeremy shortly after he was born.
In her memoir Nowhere But Up: The Story of Justin Bieber's Mom, published in 2012, she claimed she was first molested at the age of three, continuing until she was 14.
In the book she wrote: "I was sexually violated so many times that as the years went by it began to feel normal.
"It's a strange marriage - knowing something is wrong yet at the same time finding it familiar and commonplace."
On turning to alcohol and drugs, she wrote: '"Getting drunk and high for fun turned into a means of self-medicating. I couldn't get through a class at school or a holiday function with my family without being stoned or drunk.
"By the time I was 16, I couldn't function at all without numbing myself in some way."
Aged 15, she was raped by a boy her age she met at a party, shortly before getting together with Jeremy - a four-year on and off relationship she admits was "doomed from the start".
By the age of 16 Jeremy was already attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, but found it hard to stick to the 12-step program and would fly into a rage when drunk and accuse her of cheating.
She wrote: "The majority of our on-again, off-again four-year relationship would be unhealthy, suffocated by mind games and distorted by insecurities."
Aged 17, she tried to take her own life by stepping in front of an oncoming truck after yet another row with Jeremy, who threatened to expose her darkest secrets.
When she gave birth to Bieber, his father was behind bars after getting into a fight - where he remained for the first 11 days of his baby son's life.
Mallette gave birth to Bieber, her only son, while living in a home for teen mothers, the Salvation Army’s Bethesda Centre in London, Ontari.
But despite her troubled upbringing, she was determined to help fulfil her son's dream of becoming a music superstar - whatever the cost.
She added: "I believed in Justin with all my heart and was excited for his new future.
"I knew without a doubt how talented he was and how much he wanted this."
