Hollywood 'Running Scared' Over Diddy Scandal: Jailed Rapper's A-List Pals 'Zipping Lips' Amid Fear of Being Dragged into Court to Give Testimony

Hollywood is running scared of Sean “Diddy” Combs after the raunchy music mogul's arrest for sex trafficking, racketeering, kidnapping and other heinous crimes.

The degenerate rapper’s A-list pals are "zipping their lips," according to one high-powered Hollywood mover and shaker who spoke exclusively to RadarOnline.com.

Diddy, 54, was well known for inviting the crew cream of the Tinseltown crop to his Hamptons mansion and Beverly Hills home for his legendary White Parties before the feds even started investigating his bad boy behavior.