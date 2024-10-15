Hollywood 'Running Scared' Over Diddy Scandal: Jailed Rapper's A-List Pals 'Zipping Lips' Amid Fear of Being Dragged into Court to Give Testimony
Hollywood is running scared of Sean “Diddy” Combs after the raunchy music mogul's arrest for sex trafficking, racketeering, kidnapping and other heinous crimes.
The degenerate rapper’s A-list pals are "zipping their lips," according to one high-powered Hollywood mover and shaker who spoke exclusively to RadarOnline.com.
Diddy, 54, was well known for inviting the crew cream of the Tinseltown crop to his Hamptons mansion and Beverly Hills home for his legendary White Parties before the feds even started investigating his bad boy behavior.
Lawmen charged he hosted wild soirees called “Freak Offs,” which included debauchery ranging from drugs and scantily clad women to marathon orgies with endless magnums of champagne.
The scads of celebs photographed partying the nights away with Diddy include his former flame Jennifer Lopez, Ashton Kutcher, Leo DiCaprio, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Paris Hilton, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Mariah Carey, Tommy Lee, Russell Brand, Howard Stern and even Martha Stewart!
Said an insider: “Diddy’s White Parties weren’t only the place to be seen, but a chance for stars and socialites to experience Diddy’s extravagant world.
“They were treated like royalty, and they loved being part of the spectacle.
“Many of them would leave before the real partying began, but others would stay to watch or partake.”
In one resurfaced video, Diddy addresses the revelers with a demand to send the kids home so the city deeds could begin.
“We fed you all, we gave you drinks, now it’s time to enjoy life,” he crowed.
“Kids have an hour left ... the thing turns into something that when you get older, this is something y’all gonna want to come to … so let’s just start to get our groove on.”
According to our mole, Diddy’s girlfriends feared him.
Even after breaking up with him in 2001, J.Lo still kept her mouth shut.
Said the source: “In the years that followed, she wouldn’t say a negative thing about him.
“Jay-Z is also keeping a low profile over his friendship with Diddy, and no doubt [his wife] Beyoncé is freaking out.
“There are dozens of people in Hollywood who are terrified of being called to testify. It could spell ruin if details about their connection to Diddy go public. No doubt people like Ashton, Leo, Justin, and others are sweating bullets.
Those who attended “Diddy’s parties have been pressured not to reveal his deep, dark secrets, but now they may have to if they’re dragged into court and put under oath.”
Federal agents who raided Diddy’s homes in L.A. and Miami found evidence of the Freak Offs, including sex toys, bondage gear drugs such as ketamine and ecstasy, and hidden cameras.
Diddy would reportedly electronically record sex acts between partygoers and sex workers.
And Tinseltown celebrities may not be the only ones at risk of overexposure! Former Diddy bodyguard Gene Deal claimed there are tapes for politicians taking part in the raucous Freak Offs.
Diddy’s sensational case is being compared to the late sex trafficker and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who also had ties to the rich and famous.
Said the source: “Jeffrey Epstein’s charges were bad enough, but many people feel Diddy’s activities hit an even lower level of depravity.
Diddy may have actually incriminated himself in a 2002 interview with Conan O’Brien when he implied he locked up women at his wild bashes.
And now, the once powerful and decadent star is helplessly sweating it out in a stark Brooklyn jail after being denied bail.
The musician pleaded not guilty, and lawyer Marc Agnifilo has maintained he’s innocent.
Warned the source: “The feds investigating Diddy will leave no stone unturned — and that has a lot of famous people quaking in their boots.”
