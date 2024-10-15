Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes

Chaz, 55, was born Chastity Bono to parents Cher, 78, and her then-husband and singing partner, the late Sonny Bono – but began transitioning from female to male in 2008.

A California court granted his request for a legal gender and name change in 2010.

Chaz and Shara – who costarred with Jason Bateman in the 1984 comedy show It’s Your Move – are eager to get the marriage show on the road, sources said.