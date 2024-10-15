Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
Cher’s gender-switch son Chaz Bono is shacking up in a new $2.5 million mansion with his fiancée, former child star Shara Blue Mathes, in anticipation of their wedding.
Moving trucks were seen coming and going early last month as the longtime couple moved into a Hollywood home just a few miles from their former place in West Hollywood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Chaz, 55, was born Chastity Bono to parents Cher, 78, and her then-husband and singing partner, the late Sonny Bono – but began transitioning from female to male in 2008.
A California court granted his request for a legal gender and name change in 2010.
Chaz and Shara – who costarred with Jason Bateman in the 1984 comedy show It’s Your Move – are eager to get the marriage show on the road, sources said.
But Bono’s Oscar-winning mom will reportedly be MIA – because her son didn’t send her an invitation!
Said the insider: “Chaz and Shara are removing Cher from the guest list entirely and don’t feel too bad about it either. They want a simple ceremony with none of Cher’s theatrics.”
The couple has had some theatrics of their own – Shara, a divorced mother of one, is a former drug addict, and Chaz has come clean about his past prescription drug problems.
