Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise, 62, 'Dicing With Death' By Refusing to Give Up Stunts — Even Though They Are 'Slowly Leaving Him a Crippled Mess'

Source: MEGA

om Cruise refuses to give up his daring stunts, slowly leaving him crippled as he continues to push the limits of his career.

By:

Oct. 15 2024, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Action man Tom Cruise looks tough as hell in stunts for his latest flick, but the movie hero refuses to accept he’s wearing down with age!

The four-time Oscar winner has shuned advice that he’s pushing his luck with his daredevil antics, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Said one film source: “Tom’s got this crazy invincibility complex and truly believes he’s a superior human being who’ll be able to pull off these stunts well into his senior years."

Source: MEGA

Still, the 62-year-old Hollywood Top Gun reportedly appeared spooked as he prepared to film plane stunts for Mission: Impossible 8 in England on September 13.

Cruise, renowned for executing his own perilous stunts in films, has once again added an impressive achievement to his adventurous portfolio.

Source: BOXOFFICE MOVIE SCENES/YOUTUBE

Nearly a decade ago, Tom Cruise admitted he had second thoughts about a dangerous stunt for 'Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation' that saw him strapped to the side of a plane.

The action star was seen shooting a scene for the latest M, set for release next year, in which he is seen dangerously hanging from a yellow Stearman biplane soaring high above Oxfordshire, England, as the New York Post reported on July 18, 2024.

In the cockpit, the pilot donned a full-body green suit, indicating that the driver will likely be digitally removed in post-production.

Source: MEGA

A source said Tom Cruise is nowhere near as agile as he used to be, and the crew members are all petrified something terrible is going to happen.

Cruise was also seen in an aerial confrontation with Esai Morales, who portrays the terrorist Gabriel.

For 28 years, the Top Gun star has embodied IMF Agent Ethan Hunt, consistently raising the stakes with each installment.

Source: MEGA

The attention-craving actor even did a risky stunt away from the set when he skydived into the Stade de France from the stadium’s roof during the closing ceremonies at the Paris Olympics on August 11.

Source: MEGA

“The reality is, there’s always the chance something could go horribly wrong,” warned the source. “The scary thing is that he keeps pushing the envelope.”

He’s nowhere near as agile as he used to be, the insider added — and the crew members are all petrified something terrible is going to happen.

Source: MEGA

His kids have tried desperately to make him see reason, the insider added.

Nearly a decade ago, the Risky Business stud admitted he had second thoughts about a dangerous stunt for Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation that saw him strapped to the side of a plane.

Source: MEGA

“It was a little intense; there’s that moment I’m there going, ‘Oh, maybe this wasn’t such a good idea. It’s too late now! I can’t tell everyone,” he confessed.

But the aging action hero “refuses” to admit it’s time to slow down.

Source: MEGA

Said the source: “He’s in complete denial that he’s getting older.

“It’s not just the risks he’s taking; it’s the appearance too. As good as he looks fresh after some subtle nip/tucks, the reality is his skin’s starting to sag a lot more, and his limbs are starting to creak. It’s a situation that he refuses to accept.”

