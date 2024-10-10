Tom Cruise Death Fears: ‘Top Gun’ Daredevil, 62, ‘Pushing Himself To Limits’ With –220 Degree Cryotherapy In Sad Bid To Stay Young
Tom Cruise has members of his inner circle worried as he has recently become obsessed with anti-aging - and has even installed a cryotherapy machine in his home in an attempt to slow down the process.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that while the Top Gun actor may be known to do his own stunts, Cruise has now chosen to freeze his body daily to stay youthful and boost his metabolism.
Cryotherapy, also known as cold therapy, involves submerging one's body in extremely cold temperatures to treat medical issues such as skin conditions and athletic injuries.
The method has also been linked to burning fat and boosting collagen, a way for people - including Cruise - to improve the elasticity of their skin and retain a more youthful look.
While the 62-year-old actor has frequented ice baths in the past, his daily use of the fat-freezing therapy has concerned some of his peers.
An insider revealed that biohacking is "one of Tom’s big passions," adding that he "loves the idea of outsmarting nature, and is always reading up on the latest science, meticulously researching ways he can stay feeling, and - more importantly - looking young."
The source continued: "He swears that cold exposure is the fountain of youth, and thinks people are living in the dark ages if they don’t embrace the latest methods for increased longevity."
They added that Cruise "literally freezes himself every day" and has convinced himself that cryotherapy has given him "an edge" that is "better than drinking ten cups of coffee in the morning."
While most cryotherapy sessions last no longer than five minutes, the insider said Cruise isn't one to put a time cap on how long he stays in his chamber.
They revealed the actor's machine gets as cold as minus 220 degrees Fahrenheit and that he often brags about "pushing the limit."
Along with the many minutes he spends in his cryochamber, Cruise also reportedly receives liquid nitrogen facials every few weeks in an attempt to keep his skin looking young.
The source said Cruise claimed the cold therapies were "the way of the future" and that he believed they would "help him live well into his hundreds."
While the Mission: Impossible star may be in his sixties, he has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
The source noted that Cruise has been "more intense" and "living his life like he’s got something to prove," which has, in turn, "frightened" those close to him.
They explained to Heat World: "They’re terrified that one of these days he’s going to agree to a stunt that’s simply beyond his body’s capabilities, and end up paying a huge cost."
"Tom has this crazy invincibility complex - he truly believes that he’s a superior human being who’ll be able to pull off these stunts well into his senior years, and he refuses to accept the alternative."
Cruise's obsession with keeping his body young could be linked to his father, Thomas Mapother III, who died at 49 years old from cancer.
The actor has reportedly turned a blind eye to anyone who reminds him of his own mortality and has "let his ego get in the way of his ability to listen."
The Hollywood veteran's latest medical hook comes as RadarOnline.com recently revealed his disinterest in personal hygiene.
Sources said that while Cruise had always been a "sweaty guy," he was in denial about his body odor worsening over the years and wasn't intent on addressing or fixing the issue.
Over the summer, the star was seen showing off some serious pit stains while cheering on Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
