Anxiety-Gripped Mila Kunis Admits She Has Apocalyptic ‘Escape Plan’ In Place for Family As Hurricane Milton Rages
Mila Kunis, 41, has revealed the extraordinary lengths she's taken to ensure her family's safety, including making an "escape plan" if things went south.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the actress has mapped out her next move with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, 46, and their two kids Wyatt, 10, and Dimitri, seven, in case a catastrophic event occurs.
In an interview earlier this week, Kunis admitted: "I worry about my children all the time. It's humanly impossible for me to worry more. If that's the case, I will self-combust."
"Ashton says that I account for the worst of everything at all times. Like, I account for the escape plan all the time," she added.
The That 70's Show alum's comment came as Hurricane Milton slammed the Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm.
Making landfall in Florida on Wednesday evening, the storm dumped up to 18 inches of rain in some areas and knocked out power for more than three million households.
The hardest-hit area appeared to be Sarasota Springs, sparing Tampa, which was initially forecasted to get the worst.
NBC meteorologist John Morales recently got choked up while reporting on the historic storm, calling the expected devastation "horrific."
Anderson Cooper experienced the chaos first-hand when he was hit by flying debris during a live CNN broadcast covering Milton.
The scary incident was caught on camera, and the anchor appeared to avoid injury.
In addition to the treacherous rainwaters, over a dozen tornados were confirmed in various parts of the state.
On Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed that they will better understand the extent of the damages "as the day progresses."
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Taylor Swift fans feared cancellations would also be announced for her Miami shows next week as part of the Eras Tour.
Ticketholders shared their concerns on social media about the tour dates from October 18 through October 20 and hoped they wouldn't be affected.
Neither Swift nor her camp has announced any changes to her scheduling due to the storm thus far.
However, the hitmaker did make a sizable donation toward hurricane relief efforts.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Swift donated $5million to Feeding America to support recovery from Milton and Hurricane Helene, which battered the Tampa Bay area weeks earlier.
The organization revealed Swift's generous gift on Wednesday along with a graphic resembling a friendship bracelet - a popular accessory at her shows.
Other celebrities who've donated include Swift's gal pal Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, dropping $1million toward the cause.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.