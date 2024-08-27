Tom's the Pits: 'Mission: Impossible' Star 'in Denial' Over Beastly Body Odor Stench — 'It's Getting Worse, But He's Doing Nothing About It!'
Tom Cruise is known for defying gravity doing his own stunts in action flicks – but insiders claim he also disregards personal hygiene standards.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 62-year-old's body odor is obvious to everyone around him, but he's not bothered to do anything about it.
For years Cruise has been known to sweat through his shirts and recently the Top Gun star was spotted with major pit stains as he cheered on Team USA at the Paris Olympics, where he showed off his stunt skills at the closing ceremony.
While it's understandable for Cruise to work up a sweat on the set of his action films, insiders claim the problem goes beyond filming – and is a reason he has such bad luck with ladies.
Sources said: "Tom seems to be totally in denial. He's always been a pretty sweaty guy, but lately it seems to have gotten even worse – and he's doing nothing to address it!"
"He'll be out and be totally drenched and not seem to even notice, but of course the people around him are quite taken aback."
Insiders further cited Cruise's bad body odor as a reason they weren't surprised his rumored romance with Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell and Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova both went up in flames.
They said: "To be fair, his sweat baths happen more in hot and humid places, but at this point in his life he should know it's going to happen and just come prepared."
"He could bring a change of clothes and a towel and maybe some spray deodorant too – because he can get mighty pungent when he goes hours on end in a soaked shirt."
The source continued: "He's Tom Cruise, so no one is going to tell him to his face, but people do comment about it and question why he doesn't invest in some Botox under the armpits."
"Word is, it can be very effective in reducing underarm sweating. But he seems perfectly fine with dripping sweat. It's like he's oblivious."
Since ex-wife Katie Holmes blindsided him with divorce papers 12 years ago, Cruise has not been in a serious romantic relationship.
Cruise's last romantic connection was with Khayrova, the high-maintenance ex-wife of Russian oligarch Dmitry Tsvetkov. The pair reportedly met at one of the actor's infamous high tea parties at his London flat in 2023.
While things appeared to going well between the two, the romance fizzled out after just two months of dating. Initially, sources claimed the pair ended on good terms, but insiders quickly revealed the socialite was out for revenge.
Insiders said: "She followed every one of Tom's demands. She was very discreet about their relationship and didn't push things. Then, because of Dmitry, Tom gets paranoid and jettisons her. It was just so unfair and cruel!"
Khayrova was said to be ready to spill all of Cruise's secrets in the wake of the "cruel" breakup.
Sources said: ""He confided in her about everything, from his past relationships to his Scientology work and more."
"If she does talk, it's going to be a total nightmare for him!"
