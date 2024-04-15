Tom Cruise's Russian Socialite Ex Elsina Khayrova Out for Revenge After Split: Report

Tight-lipped Tom Cruise played Russian roulette dating high-maintenance Elsina Khayrova — and now that they've split, sources reportedly claim the scorned socialite is ready to blow the lid off their romance, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Mission: Impossible hunk, 61, seemed smitten with the 36-year-old beauty until her ex-husband, Russian oligarch Dmitry Tsvetkov, started blabbing about them.