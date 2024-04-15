Tom Cruise's Russian Socialite Ex Elsina Khayrova Out for Revenge After Split: Report
Tight-lipped Tom Cruise played Russian roulette dating high-maintenance Elsina Khayrova — and now that they've split, sources reportedly claim the scorned socialite is ready to blow the lid off their romance, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Mission: Impossible hunk, 61, seemed smitten with the 36-year-old beauty until her ex-husband, Russian oligarch Dmitry Tsvetkov, started blabbing about them.
In a rambling interview, Tsvetkov warned Cruise to "keep his eyes and wallet wide open" when dealing with his ex-wife, whom he shares two children with.
The oligarch claimed he gifted her with more than $12 million worth of clothes and spent another $2.5 million on handbags while they were married.
He also noted she wrested $200 million out of him when they divorced.
"Irrespective of whoever she's with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious tastes," Tsvetkov added.
The Top Gun ace shot down Khayrova after just two months of dating and sources claim she's furious over being so cavalierly jilted.
"She followed every one of Tom's demands," a source told the National Enquirer. "She was very discreet about their relationship and didn't push things."
"Then, because of Dmitry, Tom gets paranoid and jettisons her. It was just so unfair and cruel!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Khayrova is now expected to have her say — and could likely figure a way around any non-disclosure agreement she may have signed, according to spies who claim that could spell big trouble for the Risky Business actor.
"He confided in her about everything, from his past relationships to his Scientology work and more," the insider dished. "If she does talk, it's going to be a total nightmare for him!"
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources revealed Cruise's inner circle was concerned about his romance with the Russian socialite — and wanted to avoid any more drama in the press after her ex-husband's public warning.
"He's filming and can't be shooting and have her husband saying stuff every time he is mentioned in the press," a source told Page Six. "They just didn't want to deal with the ex-husband coming up with something nasty to say every few weeks."
After splitting back in February, a mole revealed, "There are no hard feelings between them and, for Tom, their relationship simply ran its course."