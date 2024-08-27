Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Celebrity deaths

'Unforgettable Force' Sid Vicious Hailed by Pro Wrestlers After WWE Legend's Death From Cancer at 63

Composite Photo Sid Vicious
Source: WWE; Facebook

WWE legend Sid Vicious has died from cancer at age 63.

By:

Aug. 26 2024, Published 8:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

WWE legend Sid Vicious is being remembered as an "unforgettable force" by the pro wrestling community in the wake of his unexpected death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal "Sycho Sid", whose real name was Sid Eudy, died at 63 years old after battling cancer for years.

His son, Gunnar Eudy was "deeply saddened" to make the announcement on Facebook, describing his dad as "a man of strength, kindness, and love".

Article continues below advertisement
Late Pro Wrestler Sid Vicious WWE
Source: WWE

The WWE described the late 6-foot-9 legend as one of the most 'brutal' stars of the franchise.

Gunnar added: "We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon. Thank you for your support."

The coroner in Crittenden County, Arkansas, confirmed the WWE icon's death on Monday, NBC News reported.

Pro wrestler Booker T reacted to the news on X, writing: "Without Sid Vicious, I don’t think my brother and I would have made it to WCW. His impact on this business was undeniable, and he paved the way for so many of us. My deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time."

Article continues below advertisement
Sid Vicious WWe
Source: WWE

He debuted in the WWE as Sid Justice in 1991 before turning to the dark side with his Sid Vicious persona.

Article continues below advertisement

Retired wrestling pro Marc Mero posted a photo of himself with Sid on X, writing: "He was one of the first wrestlers I wrestled when I was trying out for WCW. What a great guy. My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and his millions of fans."

Nashville-based company TNA Wrestling chimed in with a tribute to the "true powerhouse and unforgettable force in the ring," saying "his legacy will forever be remembered in the world of professional wrestling."

Article continues below advertisement

Standing at 6-foot-9, Sid Vicious was among "the most brutal Superstars to ever terrorize WWE", according to the franchise.

On top of his "imposing size and intimidating stature", he used "mind games" to take down his opponents, defeating stars like Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan and Bret Hart.

Sid signed with World Championship Wrestling in 1989 before entering the WWE in 1991 as "Sid Justice" and going over to the dark side for his reign of terror as "Sid Vicious".

MORE ON:
Celebrity deaths
Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

The icon took home six world championship belts throughout his career as he headlined high-profile pay-per-view events for both WWE (Formerly WWF) and WCW, earning himself the title: "The Master and Ruler of the World".

WWE explains: "If not for a catastrophic in-ring leg injury that cut his championship aspirations short in 2001, Sid’s successes would likely have stacked up against the best in WWE history."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

In his final match on August 5, 2017, he triumphed over Paul Rosenberg at the Great North Wrestling (GNW) 10th Anniversary Supershow.

Sid is survived by his wife of more than 40 years, Sabrina Paige, and his sons, Gunnar and Frank. He also had several grandchildren.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.