'Unforgettable Force' Sid Vicious Hailed by Pro Wrestlers After WWE Legend's Death From Cancer at 63

WWE legend Sid Vicious is being remembered as an "unforgettable force" by the pro wrestling community in the wake of his unexpected death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal "Sycho Sid", whose real name was Sid Eudy, died at 63 years old after battling cancer for years.

His son, Gunnar Eudy was "deeply saddened" to make the announcement on Facebook, describing his dad as "a man of strength, kindness, and love".