Sean 'Diddy' Combs' "Freak-Off" parties allegedly filled with orgies and male prostitutes are being evaluated as guests witnessed signs of the rapper's criminal activity before his recent arrest on sex trafficking charges.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Combs' disgraceful behavior at his star-studded bashes didn't go unnoticed, with celebrities such as Ashton Kutcher, Justin Bieber, and Leonardo DiCaprio in attendance, and calling him out on his grotesque antics.