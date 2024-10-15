What Diddy's Freak Off Guests Really Saw — and How All The Signs Were There Before His Sex Trafficking Arrest
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' "Freak-Off" parties allegedly filled with orgies and male prostitutes are being evaluated as guests witnessed signs of the rapper's criminal activity before his recent arrest on sex trafficking charges.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Combs' disgraceful behavior at his star-studded bashes didn't go unnoticed, with celebrities such as Ashton Kutcher, Justin Bieber, and Leonardo DiCaprio in attendance, and calling him out on his grotesque antics.
Before Combs was booked and held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York last month for various charges, everyone wanted an invite to his shindigs.
However, now that the rap star's actions are being put under a microscope following a string of horrid allegations, new details about what actually went down at those ragers are coming to light.
Recent reports highlighted Combs' elite party guests over the years and the bizarre things they've said they witnessed that could go against the Grammy Award winner in the courtroom.
Aubrey O'Day — who previously worked under Combs and his record label, Bad Boy Records — has been open about her supposed mistreatment by the producer and accused him of grooming his younger protégés.
The ex-Danity Kane group member said of Combs' allegations: "There are way more victims. There is a lot more crazy s--t. As this unfolds, more people will be heard."
Statements have since reemerged from stars once close to Combs, appearing to shine a light on his misconduct.
One is from Bieber, who's widely known to have bonded with Combs at an early age, tearfully saying in a resurfaced clip from 2020 that he vowed to help Billie Eilish on her path to becoming a mega-star.
The singer said: "I just want to protect her. I don't want her ever to go through anything I went through. I don't wish that upon anybody."
While Bieber didn't mention Combs or his wild gatherings, fans speculated there might be a correlation.
Another eyebrow-raising comment came from Sharon Osbourne, who joked after attending a 2003 party about the New York native being "smooth" and "oiled" — which lost its humor when claims emerged last month that federal agents confiscated "1,000 bottles" of baby oil and lubricant from Combs' Los Angeles and Miami homes during a raid.
Khloe Kardashian also admitted being shocked by what she'd seen at one of Combs' raves during a 2014 Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode.
During the episode, she recalled to her sister Kourtney about the night: "I think half the people there were butt naked. You would have loved it!"
While the reality star was making light of the evening, Combs previously got candid about his party plans in a 2004 interview with Conan O'Brien.
Combs told the talk show host that "beautiful women" were necessary as he kept them in the house.
The recording artist said: "You need locks on the doors", which shocked O'Brien, who said the move sounded "dangerous".
Some associated with Combs are being side-eyed, with many thinking they know more than they're letting on.
RadarOnline.com recently reported Kutcher has been shaking in his boots, worrying if his name will be thrown on the chopping block given his close friendship with Combs.
Kutcher hinted that he was aware of Combs' wrongdoings during a previous appearance on Hot Ones.
When particularly asked about his experience at Combs' parties, the That '70s Show alum replied: "I've got a lot I can't tell."
More disturbing allegations have been pouring in, pegging the I Need A Girl singer as the ringleader of numerous crimes.
Combs has denied all the charges brought against him and is expected to appear in court on May 5, 2025, for the start of his trial.
