Christopher Reeve

Super Man: Christopher Reeve's Real Superhero Life Revealed — and How Disability Campaigner Refused to Throw In Towel As 'There Is Always Something Amazing on Horizon'

Picture of Christopher Reed.
Source: MEGA

Christopher Reed remained positive throughout his life despite his disability.

By:

Oct. 15 2024, Published 12:13 p.m. ET

Christopher Reeve's superhero legacy is still sending spirits soaring 20 years after his death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the legend who brought Clark Kent to life never let his disability slow him down, as his new documentary hits theaters this fall.

chris reeve
Source: MEGA

Reeve suffered a horseback riding accident in '95 that left him a quadriplegic and reliant on a ventilator.

Reeve, the iconic Superman star, suffered a shocking horseback riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down and reliant on a ventilator to breathe.

In the nine years between the accident and his death at the age of 52, the actor heroically rose above his physical challenges.

chris superman
Source: MEGA

The actor, who starred in the 1978 and 1987 Superman films, remained positive after his accident.

Reeve previously detailed his decision to take the "high road" at the time, admitting: "There is a period of shock and then grieving with confusion and loss.

"After that, you have two choices. One is to stare out the window and gradually disintegrate. And the other is to mobilize and use all your resources, whatever they may be, to do something positive. That is the road I have taken."

Reeve also said that he didn't want to just "throw in the towel," knowing there was "always something amazing just over the horizon."

The actor's resurfaced words follow the release of his new documentary, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.

Directors Peter Ettedgui and Ian Bonhôte detailed how the documentary shows the "beautiful story" that highlights the irony of the Superman actor losing all his physical powers — especially as Reeve did his own stunts in the 1978 and 1987 films.

It also spotlights Reeve's "big voice, intellect, and big heart" following his accident.

Christopher Reeve

chris reeve accident
Source: MEGA

A new documentary detailing Reeve's life after his accident is now released in theaters.

Reeve's youngest son, Will Reeve, 32, said his father "made his years count" — something he noticed at a young age, being just shy of three years old at the time of the incident.

His feature in the new doc also showed him opening up about his final moments with his Super Dad.

Will said: "I told him that I loved him. I would do whatever I could to make him proud."

He also admitted to "feeling alone" since the day his mother, Dana Reeve, died in 2006. Dana lost her battle with lung cancer just 17 months after Reeve died from heart failure.

An insider said: "There's little doubt that both Chris and Dana would be very proud of all their children."

Will, along with siblings Matthew, 44, and Alexandra, 40, have spent the past few weeks promoting the film.

reeve dana
Source: MEGA

Reeve's wife Dana died from lung cancer just 17 months after his passing.

Will said during a recent appearance on Good Morning America: "We had human parents who did superhuman things."

The siblings were also interviewed on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where they opened up about their dad's close relationship with actor Robin Williams, who died by suicide in 2014.

Alexandra said the two, who met as classmates at Juilliard, had a "brotherhood" that "stayed true throughout their lives."

