Jeremy Strong Moans 'Succession' Had Devastating Impact on His Health: 'It F----- Me Up… I Lost Touch With Joy'
Jeremy Strong doesn't miss the show that made him a star.
The Succession actor, 45, revealed working on the hit HBO series for four seasons as his uptight character Kendall Roy, took a severe mental toll on him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"It f----- me up," Strong revealed in a recent interview, adding he "lost touch with joy." "It's not something I have any wish to do any longer. I'm aware it is one of the main chapters of my life, but I don't miss it."
"Listen, that show was an incalculable gift," he made clear. "The material a banquet. So, I miss that. But Kendall's struggle was difficult to carry for seven years. And there's just so much more I want to do."
The Gentleman actor, who was reportedly making anywhere from $300,000 to $350,000 per episode by the end of the show's run, has been highly criticized for his use of method acting. However, due to his dedicated habits, Strong has needed to find ways to unwind from the characters he plays.
He said: "I went on a silent meditation retreat last week. I really needed it. There's so much noise and busyness now. I have opportunities that I only ever imagined."
It appears that there's not a ton of love lost between Strong and his on-screen father, Brian Cox, who called out The Apprentice actor for his approach to acting.
"He’s a very good actor,” the 78-year-old, who played patriarch Logan Roy, said in a 2023 interview. "And the rest of the ensemble is all okay with this. But knowing a character and what the character does is only part of the skill set."
"He’s still that guy, because he feels if he went somewhere else he’d lose it,” Cox added. “But he won’t! Strong is talented. He’s f------ gifted. When you’ve got the gift, celebrate the gift. Go back to your trailer and have a hit of marijuana, you know?”
- John Oliver Fires His Agents After ‘Throwing a Tantrum’ Because They Couldn’t Secure Him a Raise From $1 Million Per Episode in Negotiations With HBO
- 'Euphoria' Star Chloe Cherry Avoids Jail Time in Shoplifting Case, Ordered To Perform Community Service
- Renée Rapp Quits Mindy Kaling's 'College Girls' Without Warning, Hires Top-Notch Lawyer: 'There Are a Lot of Egos at Play'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The elder star emphasized that Strong would personally benefit from toning down the intense techniques when working on a project. “[Jeremy] does get obsessed with the work. And I worry about what it does to him, because if you can’t separate yourself — because you’re dealing with all of this material every day. You can’t live in it. Eventually, you get worn out," Cox said.
"Like, to me, Daniel Day-Lewis got worn out at 55 and decided to retire because [he] couldn’t go on doing that every day,” The Autopsy of Jane Doe star explained. “It’s too consuming. And I do worry about it. But the result — what everyone says about Jeremy — the result is always extraordinary and excellent.”
In response, Strong said during a 2023 interview, “Everyone’s entitled to have their feelings. I also think Brian Cox, for example, he’s earned the right to say whatever the f--- he wants. There was no need to address that or do damage control… I feel a lot of love for my siblings and my father on the show. And it is like a family in the sense that — and I’m sure they would say this, too — you don’t always like the people that you love. I do always respect them.”
The Sunday Times conducted the interview with Strong.
The Hollywood Reporter first reported on the amounts the Succession cast made.
Town & Country conducted the 2023 interview with Cox.
GQ conducted the 2023 interview with Strong.