Jeremy Strong Moans 'Succession' Had Devastating Impact on His Health: 'It F----- Me Up… I Lost Touch With Joy'

The elder star emphasized that Strong would personally benefit from toning down the intense techniques when working on a project. “[Jeremy] does get obsessed with the work. And I worry about what it does to him, because if you can’t separate yourself — because you’re dealing with all of this material every day. You can’t live in it. Eventually, you get worn out," Cox said.

"Like, to me, Daniel Day-Lewis got worn out at 55 and decided to retire because [he] couldn’t go on doing that every day,” The Autopsy of Jane Doe star explained. “It’s too consuming. And I do worry about it. But the result — what everyone says about Jeremy — the result is always extraordinary and excellent.”

In response, Strong said during a 2023 interview, “Everyone’s entitled to have their feelings. I also think Brian Cox, for example, he’s earned the right to say whatever the f--- he wants. There was no need to address that or do damage control… I feel a lot of love for my siblings and my father on the show. And it is like a family in the sense that — and I’m sure they would say this, too — you don’t always like the people that you love. I do always respect them.”