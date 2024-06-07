John Oliver Fires His Agents After ‘Throwing a Tantrum’ Because They Couldn’t Secure Him a Raise From $1 Million Per Episode in Negotiations With HBO

HBO's Last Week Tonight host John Oliver has fired his agents at WME because they couldn't secure him a raise from the $1 million per episode he was already earning in negotiations for a new deal with the network, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Oliver renewed his contract with HBO for another three years at the end of 2023, three sources familiar with the conversations confirmed to Puck. "But given the overall contraction in TV and the fiscal restraints at HBO parent Warner Bros. Discovery, the new Oliver deal actually penciled out to about the same salary or even a slight reduction, depending on how you look at it," the outlet reports.