'Succession' Star Brian Cox Dubs the Bible 'One of the Worst Books Ever' During Fiery Interview About Religion

Brian Cox recently dubbed the Bible "one of the worst books ever" during a testy interview about religion.

Succession star Brian Cox recently dubbed the Bible “one of the worst books ever” during a testy interview about religion and religion’s role in society, RadarOnline.com has learned. Cox, 77, made the surprising comments during one of the latest episodes of Rich Leigh’s The Starting Line business podcast.

While the Succession and Braveheart star called the Bible “one of the worst books ever,” he also argued that religion has held humanity back because religions are “belief systems which are outside ourselves.” “Oh considerably, yes,” Cox responded during the recent podcast interview. “I think religion does hold us back because it’s belief systems which are outside ourselves.”

“They’re not dealing with who we are, we’re dealing with: Oh if God says this and God does that,” he continued. “We’ve created that idea of God, and we’ve created it as a control issue, and it’s also a patriarchal issue.” Cox then targeted the Bible and argued that the Bible was “one of the worst books ever” because of its propaganda and representation of patriarchal narratives and values.

Source: MEGA "The Bible is one of the worst books ever, for me, from my point of view."

“It’s Adam and Eve, I mean the propaganda goes right way back – the Bible is one of the worst books ever, for me, from my point of view,” Cox asserted during his interview with Leigh on Sunday. “Because it starts with the idea that Adam’s rib – you know that from Adam’s rib, this woman was created, and they’ll believe it cause they’re stupid enough,” the actor continued.

“They need it, but they don’t need to be told lies, they need some kind of truth, and that is not the truth,” Cox charged further during the fiery interview. “It is not the truth, it’s a mythology you know…it’s not really to do with what women understand more than anybody.” Meanwhile, the Troy actor also discussed the escalating war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Middle East.

Source: MEGA Cox also discussed the escalating war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Middle East.

While Cox was confident that Israel and Hamas would "sort it out," he also argued that the underlining issues that started the conflict would "never go away" due to religious differences and contrasting "belief systems."

“You know they’ll sort it out, but it’s never going to go away because of belief systems – belief systems, which don’t serve equanimity,” he said over the weekend. “It’s all about this notion of God, that the idea that there’s a God that takes care of us all – there’s no such thing, doesn’t happen, that’s not what it’s about,” Cox charged further.

Source: MEGA Some social media users criticized the "Succession" star for his controversial remarks about the Bible and religion.

“It’s about us and we don’t examine ourselves nearly enough we don’t look at who we are,” the actor concluded. “We’re always looking outside of ourselves, instead of looking inside ourselves.” While some people rushed to social media to agree with Cox following his interview on Leigh’s The Starting Line podcast on Sunday, others criticized the Succession star for his controversial remarks about the Bible and religion.

“Cox is addicted to the sound of his own voice,” one X user tweeted shortly after the interview aired this weekend. “The only positive thing you can say about the Bible is that a self-righteous old fart can call it the worst book ever and none of its followers will hunt him down and behead him for saying it,” another person responded. “I'd love to hear what his views on other religious books.”

