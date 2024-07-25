Your tip
The REAL ‘Succession’: Media Titan Rupert Murdoch Locked in Secret Battle With THREE of His Kids Over Future of Empire

Lachlan, Rupert, and James Murdoch
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is locked in a secret battle with three of his kids over the future of his empire.

Jul. 25 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

In a real life version of Succession – or even Game of Thrones – media mogul Rupert Murdoch, 93, is locked in a secret behind-the-scenes battle with three of his children over the future of his empire that threatens to tear the family apart.

An irrevocable family trust set in place nearly 25 years ago would divide control of the business equally between Rupert’s four oldest kids – Lachlan, 52, James, 51, Elisabeth, 55, and Prudence, 65 – upon the patriarch’s death.

But now, RadarOnline.com can reveal Rupert is trying to change the trust to ensure his eldest son and chosen heir, Lachlan, would remain in charge of the collection of TV networks and newspapers including Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Post.

Composite photo of Lachlan and Rupert Murdoch
Rupert Murdoch wants to give his eldest son Lachlan sole control over the business.

Although the trust is supposed to be irrevocable, a Nevada probate commissioner ruled last month that Rupert can amend it if he is able to prove that the changes are made in “good faith” with the sole purpose of benefiting all of its members.

Rupert is arguing in court that “only by empowering Lachlan to run the company without interference from his more politically moderate siblings can he preserve its conservative editorial bent, and thus protect its commercial value for all his heirs”, The New York Times reports.

A source with knowledge of the family said Rupert called his scheme “Project Harmony” because he intended it to prevent a power struggle within the family – but it’s actually done the opposite by pitting the siblings against each other.

Rupert Murdoch
The legal battle has left Rupert estranged from three of his children as they prepare to face off at trial.

After filing to amend the trust late last year, Rupert met with Elisabeth, who has tried to position herself as the neutral “Switzerland” of the family, and Prudence, who has been the least involved in the family business, hoping to win their support.

Instead, they were both caught off guard and furious at their own father’s betrayal. According to an insider, Elisabeth even responded to the idea with a “string of expletives”.

Elisabeth and Prudence quickly formed a united front with James – who once ran the company alongside Lachlan but resigned over Fox News’ increasingly right-wing editorial bent during the Donald Trump administration – to fight Rupert and Lachlan.

Composite photo of Elisabeth and James Murdoch
Source: MEGA

Elisabeth and James have joined forces with Prudence to fight their dad in court.

Elisabeth, Prudence, and James will face off against their dad during a trial in Reno probate court, expected to begin in September, to determine if the proposed changes to the trust are in fact being made in “good faith”.

The legal battle has left all three children estranged from their father. Unlike Lachlan, none of them attended his wedding to 67-year-old retired molecular biologist Elena Zhukova last month.

Rupert’s two other children, Chloe, 21, and Grace, 23, from his third marriage to Wendi Deng, have equity in the trust but no voting rights. Rupert has appointed Bill Barr, who served as attorney general under Trump, as one of his personal representatives on the trust.

