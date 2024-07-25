The REAL ‘Succession’: Media Titan Rupert Murdoch Locked in Secret Battle With THREE of His Kids Over Future of Empire

In a real life version of Succession – or even Game of Thrones – media mogul Rupert Murdoch, 93, is locked in a secret behind-the-scenes battle with three of his children over the future of his empire that threatens to tear the family apart.

An irrevocable family trust set in place nearly 25 years ago would divide control of the business equally between Rupert’s four oldest kids – Lachlan, 52, James, 51, Elisabeth, 55, and Prudence, 65 – upon the patriarch’s death.

But now, RadarOnline.com can reveal Rupert is trying to change the trust to ensure his eldest son and chosen heir, Lachlan, would remain in charge of the collection of TV networks and newspapers including Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Post.