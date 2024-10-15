The One With the Secret Boyfriends: Man-Hunting Jennifer Aniston 'Hosting Trial Dates' With Wannabe Lovers at Sprawling Mansion
Man-less Jennifer Aniston has been enjoying dates on the down-low, going to extreme lengths to keep them totally private, sources told RadarOnline.com.
According to one pal, the twice-divorced beauty has secretly audited new suitors in cozy sessions behind closed doors at her lavish Bel-Air mansion.
The 55-year-old former Friends star “is shy about going out and would rather stay home where she can have total privacy and control over her environment”, the insider said.
The source said: “She can have the lighting set to flatter her skin, her favorite candles burning, staffers to bring refreshments.
“Her home really is a sanctuary and where she feels most secure, so at this point, she’d much rather just have her dates come to her rather than drag them down out to the Sunset Tower, which used to be a favorite haunt of hers.
“It’s not that she’s trying to hide them, she just prefers to have a more low-key dating life.
“The pressure that comes with dating publicly is so intense, it can ruin a relationship before it gets off the ground.”
The intense scrutiny on her private life was partly to blame for the crash of Aniston's second marriage to Justin Theroux in 2018, another source said..
The insider claimed: “Relationships are hard enough without people sticking their noses where they don’t belong."
For the longest time, Aniston avoided the pitfalls of dating, but that’s all changed now, and this time she’s dictating the rules.
“People tend to think she’s lonely spinster type, but that is not the case at all – she has quite the roster of guys going,” continued the insider.
“None of them have managed to get her to fully commit, but she has introduced her favorites to her friends.
“Sometimes she’ll have a date with her when she has dinner parties, but mostly she sees them one on one. It’s a new era.”
