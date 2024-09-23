Secret Talks for 'Friends' 30th Anniversary Reboot 'Scrapped Due to Matthew Perry Drug Death Tragedy': 'Even Their Writers Couldn't Make That Funny'

Plans for a 30th-anniversary reboot of the hit sitcom Friends have been axed in the wake of Matthew Perry's death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the remaining cast members were in secret talks for a big-money return – but network execs felt Perry's passing was so tragic the show's writers would struggle to make the show funny.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Without Matthew, there's no way a proper reboot will happen.

"The deep tragedy around his death would just be too hard to reference in the context of a comedy.