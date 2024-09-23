Ben Affleck's Decision to Get Back With Jennifer Lopez in 2021 Branded 'Temporary Insanity' — as He 'Disses' Her New Movie
Ben Affleck was apparently not feeling quite like himself when he reunited with Jennifer Lopez in 2021.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a source close to the Gone Girl star said Affleck was suffering from a bout of "temporary insanity" when he got back together with J Lo nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement.
Lopez and Affleck's reunion rumors began in May 2021 when they were spotted on a romantic getaway in Montana. A few weeks later, media outlets everywhere reported they were officially back together.
The Jenny From the Block singer was said to be "crazy about Ben" at the time.
Now, sources claim it was actually Affleck who may have been the crazy one.
The rumors regarding his mental state during their reunion come as he continues to diss his ex.
Even though he was a producer on Lopez's new film Unstoppable, Affleck skipped the Toronto Film Festival premiere.
Lopez, 55, showed off her revenge body in a shiny silver dress in her first appearance since filing for divorce.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Affleck, 52, chose to skip their red-carpet reunion to avoid an awkward encounter.
The change in plans was said to be a major blow to the film because it was supposed to help generate publicity.
Sources told InTouch: "(Certain producers are) pushing the two to appear together at the premiere in Toronto to create buzz on the film".
While Affleck was nowhere in sight, his famous bestie, Matt Damon – who also produced the film – attended the premiere.
During the afterparty, Damon, 53, and Lopez were spotted holding hands and laughing during a deep discussion.
Affleck's absence from the premiere is the latest in a long line of disses aimed at his ex.
Lopez was said to be still deeply in love with Affleck and wanted to work things out. Then came the news he had moved out of their $68million mansion – on her birthday!
While she celebrated her big day with friends in the Hamptons, Affleck was busy signing off on his new $20million bachelor pad.
A source said: "Ben's decision to move into his own home is the final insult."
Rumors about Lopez and Affleck's marriage being over first began in May 2024.
Lopez then filed for divorce on August 20 without a lawyer in Los Angeles Superior Court.
The filing revealed they had been separated since April, and she made the move exactly two years after her and Affleck’s Georgia wedding ceremony.
