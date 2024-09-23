Mother of Georgia School Shooting Suspect Taped Elderly Mom to Chair for Refusing to Go with Her to 'Kill Her Ex,' Police Report Claims

The friend went to check and found Polhamus with her wrists and ankles taped to a chair.

Marcee Gray, the mother of school shooting suspect, Colt Gray, "became upset and told Deborah (her mother) that she was making her go with her because she was going to kill her ex,” Colin Gray, the incident report claims.

“Deborah stated she refused to go and Marcee threw her up against the wall causing a cut on her left wrist," the report continues. "Marcee stated that since Deborah wasn’t going she was going to tie her to a chair and take her phone so she wouldn’t call anyone."