Mother of Georgia School Shooting Suspect Taped Elderly Mom to Chair for Refusing to Go with Her to 'Kill Her Ex,' Police Report Claims
The mother of accused Georgia school shooter Colt Gray has been indicted on elder abuse charges for allegedly taping her mother to a chair last fall when the elderly woman refused to join her in confronting her ex-husband, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Nov. 3 2023, another daughter of Deborah Polhamus who lived in Florida called a friend to check on her mother when she couldn’t reach her, according to a police report obtained by WSB.
The friend went to check and found Polhamus with her wrists and ankles taped to a chair.
Marcee Gray, the mother of school shooting suspect, Colt Gray, "became upset and told Deborah (her mother) that she was making her go with her because she was going to kill her ex,” Colin Gray, the incident report claims.
“Deborah stated she refused to go and Marcee threw her up against the wall causing a cut on her left wrist," the report continues. "Marcee stated that since Deborah wasn’t going she was going to tie her to a chair and take her phone so she wouldn’t call anyone."
Marcee Gray reportedly told her mother that she’d call her father to come free her, but Polhamus was confined to the chair for almost 24 hours before her other daughter’s friend found her, the report states.
Marcee Gray also is accused of taking her mother’s phone and breaking a mirror and a door before leaving.
- 'Get Them Off Our Streets' — Police Hunt Suspects Responsible for Deadly Alabama Bar Mass Shooting That Was Likely Targeted 'Hit' Job
- Crime Scene Photos: Kentucky Sheriff Surrenders in Courthouse After Cops Say He Fatally Shot Judge in Chambers Following Argument
- Diddy's PR Guru Abruptly Quits — Days After His 'Ghislaine Maxwell-Style Fixer' Chief-of-Staff Is ID'd as Potential Key Witness in Rapper's Sex Trafficking Case
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The affidavit does not indicate why Marcel Gray wanted to confront Colin Gray before the altercation with her mother.
In Dec. 2023, Marcee Gray was arrested and released on bond in April 2024.
With this new indictment, which includes charges of exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult, false imprisonment, property damage, and theft, she faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on all charges.
Three days after the alleged incident involving her mother, Marcee Gray was arrested and charged with drug possession and damaging Colin Gray’s work vehicle in Barrow County, where he lived, according to court documents obtained by WAGA.
For those charges, Gray served 46 days in jail with the rest of her five-year sentenced to be served on probation.
After that sentencing, she was taken to Ben Hill County, where her mother lived, to face charges there. She was released on a $5,700 bond in April.
On Sept. 5, Marcee Gray's son, Colt Gray, was charged with four counts of murder and will be tried as an adult. He faces up to life in prison if found guilty. Since he is younger than 18 years old, the judge informed him he will not face the death penalty if convicted.
The suspected shooter's father, Colin Gray, was also arrested and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children after the deadly attack for giving his son the AR-style rifle he used in the shooting. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to 180 years in prison.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.