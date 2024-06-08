BOTCHED: Jennifer Aniston's New 'Tired and Aged' Face is Due to Botched Filler, Surgeon Claims — Years After She Said Plastic Surgery was a 'Slippery Slope'
Plastic surgeons on social media claimed actress Jennifer Aniston's "tired and aged" new face is the product of a "botched" filler job.
The Friends actress is at the center of recent speculation and rumors surrounding possible plastic surgery procedures.
Last weekend, during a red carpet event in Los Angeles to promote The Morning Show, observers noticed a significant change in her appearance, particularly a swollen area below her left eye and fuller lips. This led to assumptions that Aniston had undergone cosmetic enhancements, as reported by various sources.
Plastic Surgeon Dr. Richard Devine took to TikTok to point toward a potential issue with fillers as the cause for Aniston's altered look. Specifically, he mentioned the tear trough area, an eye region susceptible to fillers, and the use of too much gel-like substance resulting in an undesirable outcome.
This type of filler is popular among celebrities for addressing various issues like sagging skin, crow's feet, and under-eye bags.
Other surgeons on TikTok claim that, as individuals age, the loss of volume in facial features, including the under-eye area, can prompt cosmetic interventions like filler injections to restore a youthful look.
Surgeons often utilize hyaluronic acid fillers, known for attracting water to enhance volume, albeit requiring some time for the plumping effect to settle.
Dr. Elie Levine, a plastic surgeon in New York City, suggested to the Daily Mail that the swelling beneath Aniston's left eye could be attributed to filler injections and noted a similar observation in earlier photos, hinting at possible makeup-related cover-ups.
"This is one area where we do see some swelling in a rare number of patients," Levine explained. "This may happen because the skin is very thin there, or because the lymphatic area — which drains fluids — can get irritated or compromised in a way that leads to swelling."
"Sometimes dissolving fillers can help address this issue, you can also use lasers to help tighten the skin in that area."
While Aniston has not publicly addressed these rumors, previous plastic surgery speculations have surfaced, including assumptions of fillers in her nasolabial fold and lip enhancement.
Aniston has acknowledged a past nose job for medical reasons but previously called plastic surgery a "slippery slope." However, discussions on changes in the actress' nose shape have persisted.
Recently, her association with a plastic surgery office in Connecticut renowned for facelifts and rhinoplasties has further fueled discussions on potential procedures.