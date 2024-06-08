Surgeons often utilize hyaluronic acid fillers, known for attracting water to enhance volume, albeit requiring some time for the plumping effect to settle.

Dr. Elie Levine, a plastic surgeon in New York City, suggested to the Daily Mail that the swelling beneath Aniston's left eye could be attributed to filler injections and noted a similar observation in earlier photos, hinting at possible makeup-related cover-ups.

"This is one area where we do see some swelling in a rare number of patients," Levine explained. "This may happen because the skin is very thin there, or because the lymphatic area — which drains fluids — can get irritated or compromised in a way that leads to swelling."

"Sometimes dissolving fillers can help address this issue, you can also use lasers to help tighten the skin in that area."

