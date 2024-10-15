Grief-Torn Nicole Kidman Supported By Husband Keith Urban At Mother Janelle’s Funeral — After Actress Denies She Has Bad Blood With Salma Hayek

Janelle died at the age of 84 last month - just hours before her superstar daughter was awarded the Best Actress gong for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival.

Kidman, 57, was pictured holding hands with her country music star husband, 56, as she arrived at the church dressed in a long black coat and designer sunglasses.

The couple was also joined by their two daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14, as well as Nicole's sister Antonia, 54.