Grief-Torn Nicole Kidman Supported By Husband Keith Urban At Mother Janelle's Funeral — After Actress Denies She Has Bad Blood With Salma Hayek
Nicole Kidman was supported by husband Keith Urban at her mother Janelle's funeral on Tuesday.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Australian actress was seen looking sombre as she joined the rest of her family at St Francis Xavier Church in Sydney.
Janelle died at the age of 84 last month - just hours before her superstar daughter was awarded the Best Actress gong for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival.
Kidman, 57, was pictured holding hands with her country music star husband, 56, as she arrived at the church dressed in a long black coat and designer sunglasses.
The couple was also joined by their two daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14, as well as Nicole's sister Antonia, 54.
Nicole's older children Bella and Connor, who she adopted with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, did not appear to be in attendance at the service.
Last month, Nicole and Antonia shared an emotional tribute to their late mother on Instagram and posted several never-before-seen family pictures.
In the post, the Eyes Wide Shut star thanked her millions of fans and supporters for expressing their condolences during their time of grieving.
Kidman wrote in the joint statement: "My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week.
"Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other."
The week before the post was shared, Nicole had been forced to leave Venice Film Festival because of the sad news of her mother's death.
Revealing in a statement read by director Halina Reijn, she said: "Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed.
"I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me."
"I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina, the collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken. We love you all."
Meanwhile, Kidman has played down rumors of a feud with fellow Hollywood star Salma Hayek.
During a Paris Fashion Week event, the Australian appeared to scold Hayek, 58, before refusing to pose for a photo with the actress.
However, according to sources close to Kidman, the star was growing tired of demands by photographers and wanted to move on.
The source told DailyMail.com: "There is no issue. This is a snippet of a video that doesn't represent reality. There is a photo of them posing together. Nothing happened.
"They were talking about something concerning advice and having a pow-wow – while being bombarded and yelled at and surrounded from all angles by cameras. They just wanted to go.
"They are friends and are fine despite what anyone thinks."
The insider added: "Nicole is not rude. At all. She may be awkward at times, but she is not rude."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.