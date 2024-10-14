Nicole Kidman’s Mega-Money Deal With Balenciaga 'Hanging in Balance' After Red Carpet Bust-up With Salma Hayek — As Lip-Reader Reveals What A-Listers Said During 'Clash'
Salma Hayek's ties to Balenciaga could spell trouble for Nicole Kidman following their cringe-worthy showdown at Paris Fashion Week.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how Kidman's position as a brand ambassador for the controversial fashion house could be at risk, especially with Hayek's husband, billionaire François-Henri Pinault, calling the shots.
A now-viral moment from Paris Fashion Week hit airwaves on Sunday, showing Kidman and Hayek having a red carpet tiff while attending the brand's runway show.
The two stood with singer Katy Perry in front of photographers, where an altercation apparently happened as Hayek, 58, touched Kidman, 57, when asked to pose together.
The tiff, which you can watch in the clip below, showed the Australian actress walking away as Hayek appeared uneasy over the situation.
Fans have been ping-ponging on social media — trying to figure out which actress was in the wrong — while making shocking connections along the way.
Some have pointed out the connection between Hayek's husband owning Balenciaga and the Moulin Rouge star being an ambassador for the brand.
The French businessman is the CEO of Kering, a company founded by his father, who first gained recognition in the timber industry before acquiring a stake in the Gucci Group in 1999.
Pinault took over the role of CEO of Kering in 2005 at the age of 40.
Along with Balenciaga, the luxury goods company also owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, and Alexander McQueen.
- Nicole Kidman Remains Silent 7 Days After Balenciaga Scandal Broke Over BDSM-Themed Ad
- Balenciaga's Axed Spring 23 Campaign Shows Book From Artist Whose Work Includes Images Of Castrated Toddlers
- Nicole Kidman's New Film Branded an 'X-Ray' Examination of Kink — as 'Eyes Wide Shut' Star Admits It's Most 'Exposing' Movie She's Ever Dared Make
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Fashion commentator Louis Pisano wrote on X: "Oh that 'don’t touch me' from Nicole to Salma at a brand show owned by her husband, that Balenciaga contract is in danger I fear."
Another wrote: "Nicole is an employee of Salma’s husband so yes, Salma gets to boss her around. Besides, Nicole is there working for Salma’s husband."
Others defended Kidman and believed she just wasn't "feeling the moment," noting how the actress had just lost her mother the month before.
Professional lip reader Jeremy Freeman recently transcribed the moment to Page Six, believing Hayek first told Kidman: "Let’s turn there, okay, here."
He said Kidman then responded: "Hey, I’m fine, I’m good. There, it’s enough, it’s okay."
Freeman said Hayek then interjected, saying, "We have to…," before placing her hand on Perry’s shoulder.
The Frida star then said: "That’s fine, that’s fine," and directed Perry to turn toward photographers.
Along with Kidman, Balenciaga is also represented by other A-list celebs such as Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, and Isabelle Huppert, despite being involved in a controversial tiff in 2022.
The mega fashion house was slammed after its Christmas campaign featured children dressed in bondage gear.
Kidman and Hayek both stayed quiet on the BDSM-themed photoshoot, with many fans begging the Big Little Lies star to speak out, RadarOnline.com revealed at the time.
One critic even asked how she could "stand proudly for this brand as a mother?"
Kidman has continued to receive similar comments on her posts centering on Balenciaga, with one from June garnering negative attention toward the actress' continued support for the company.
Balenciaga ended up suing North Six, Inc. and set designer Nicholas Des Jardins, the creators of the campaign, for $25million after facing backlash over the campaign.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.