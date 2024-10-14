Prince William 'Haunted' By Princess Diana — And Admits He's Taking 'Inspiration and Guidance' from Tragic Mother

The insider continued: "He's watching his children grow up and it gives him real heartache she is not around to see them.

"Her presence haunts him nearly every moment of his life, and he knows it will continue to do so until he dies."

William and his renegade younger brother Prince Harry have followed in their mother's footsteps by launching several charities.

Diana was a patron of Centrepoint, a charity focused on youth homelessness in the U.K., as well as Leprosy Mission and National Aids Trust. She additionally worked with children's hospitals and traveled to Angola in 1997 on a trip organized by the British Red Cross to promote an anti-landmine campaign.