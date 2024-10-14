Prince William 'Haunted' By Princess Diana — And Admits He's Taking 'Inspiration and Guidance' from Tragic Mother
Prince William confessed he still takes "inspiration and guidance" from his late mother, Princess Diana.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal sources said the king-in-waiting's latest confession was a "real sign" he's being "haunted" by his mom's spirit.
William, 42, spoke fondly about his mother while discussing his Homewards initiative, a charity aimed at ending homelessness.
In a trailer for ITV1's new documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, the 42-year-old spoke about Diana serving as "inspiration" for his new cause.
He said: "I've slowly tried to work out what can I bring to the role and the platform that I have.
"I have taken some inspiration and guidance from what my mother did, particularly with homelessness."
Later in the trailer, the Prince of Wales spoke with professional football player Fara Williams, who was homeless for six years.
William said: "You played for England and Chelsea whilst you were homeless. I don't believe we should be living with homelessness in the 21st century."
On William putting his memory at the forefront of his latest charitable cause, our source said: "William's tribute to Diana is a real sign he is still haunted by everything about her, every day."
The insider continued: "He's watching his children grow up and it gives him real heartache she is not around to see them.
"Her presence haunts him nearly every moment of his life, and he knows it will continue to do so until he dies."
William and his renegade younger brother Prince Harry have followed in their mother's footsteps by launching several charities.
Diana was a patron of Centrepoint, a charity focused on youth homelessness in the U.K., as well as Leprosy Mission and National Aids Trust. She additionally worked with children's hospitals and traveled to Angola in 1997 on a trip organized by the British Red Cross to promote an anti-landmine campaign.
The documentary detailed the first year of William's anti-homelessness program, which was launched by the future king and The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales.
Homewards' mission is centered on making homeless "rare, brief and unrepeated" within the next five years.
For William, the cause was close to his heart, as Diana brought him and Harry to visit homeless charities as children.
He said in a statement about the program: "Homewards aims to give people across the U.K. hope that homelessness can be prevented by showing them the progress we can make when we collaborate.
"It's a big task, but I firmly believe that by working together it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief and unrepeated, and I am very much looking forward to working with our six locations to make our ambition a reality."
