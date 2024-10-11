Home > Entertainment > Prince William Prince William's Cancer Battle Torment: Royal Sparks Health Worries With 'Lean, Gaunt and Unshaven' Look Amid Dad and Wife's Disease Battles Source: MEGA Prince William has sparked concern with his appearance lately. By: Juliane Pettorossi Oct. 11 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Prince William may be royally flushed out as he continues to stay strong for his wife, Kate Middleton, and father, King Charles III, who were both diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. While the Prince of Wales has remained strong during his family's tough year, the ordeal has taken a toll on his well-being, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Prince William has remained strong for his wife and father's cancer battles this year.

Royal expert Jennie Bond recently explained that William has been looking "leaner and older" lately, which most likely stems from "being the rock" for his father and wife. He has also recently been sporting an unshaven look, which is new for the pristine prince.

Source: MEGA King Charles revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in February.

King Charles revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in February – and Princess Kate announced she was undergoing treatment for cancer just one month later. William and Kate share three children: George, 11, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6.

Source: MEGA A royal expert said William has been looking leaner and older lately.

Bond said: "All the focus this year has been on Catherine and of course on King Charles. But I think we should spare a thought for William, who has had to shoulder the burden and the emotional turmoil of both his wife and father having cancer. "And he has had to be the rock for both of them …and for his children. It has been an incredibly tough time for him and the strain has sometimes shown."

She continued: "He looks leaner and perhaps a bit older, but he is stepping out with his new beard and perhaps new confidence that the future is now looking brighter." Bond also noted that William has been busier-than-ever with public appearances, adding that he does even more "behind closed doors" for the companies, organizations, and campaigns he supports.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024 Source: @KensingtonRoyal/X

In September, Kate announced she had finished her last chemotherapy treatment and was officially cancer-free. The update came after RadarOnline.com revealed how she was quietly preparing for a return to public life by taking trips to Norfolk with her family.

Source: MEGA. Kate revealed in September that she had finished her last chemotherapy treatment.

The princess uploaded a video to X, where she detailed her "long" road to recovery and said she would take "each day as it comes." She explained: "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales



As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.



The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024 Source: @KensingtonRoyal/X

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you." Kate finished her video by acknowledging the future and how she was "looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can".

The princess attended her first public engagement since ending chemo on Thursday, October 10. She and William went to Southport to meet the families of the three young women who were stabbed during a yoga class.

A heartfelt thank you to the people of Southport for talking about your experiences and honouring the young lives lost. In the face of tragedy, this community’s strength and resilience has been a powerful reminder of the bonds that unite us.



As the healing continues, take… pic.twitter.com/y0AfKWIqPR — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 10, 2024

Body language expert Judi James said the royal couple appeared to have "inner tension" as they both appeared to be in deep thought during the appearance. While Kate seemed more "empathetic" and "sad" at the start of the outing, she appeared to get more animated later on.