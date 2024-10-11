Inside the 'Secret Rules' Of Diddy's Nightmarish 'Eyes Wide Shut'-Style 'Freak Off' Orgies: From Masks To Gay Hookers, Trump Hotel Bookings — and White Nail Varnish
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' "Freak Off" parties followed strict rules and were allegedly filled with male prostitutes and masked guests.
RadarOnline.com can reveal several of Diddy's Eyes Wide Shut-style orgies were supposedly held at various Trump hotels across the country.
According to Cassie Ventura's lawsuit against the music mogul and Bad Boy Records, the Long Way 2 Go singer detailed how she was allegedly instructed to use various websites and escort services to find male sex workers to attend Diddy's "Freak Offs".
The lawsuit claimed: "Sometimes, Mr. Combs would pay to fly male sex workers to his location, including to multiple cities in the United States as well as abroad. He required Ms. Ventura and his staff to help him make these arrangements."
Diddy also reportedly told his assistants would help to set up the FOs by stocking up the rooms with "baby oil and Astroglide".
According to the lawsuit: "Mr. Combs always supplied Ms. Ventura (and the sex worker) with copious amounts of drugs before and during the FOs.
"Ms. Ventura was given ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana, and alcohol in excessive amounts during FOs, which allowed her to disassociate during these horrific encounters.
"It became common place to get IV fluids in the days after an FO to recover from the excessive substances pushed upon her."
Cassie also claimed she was required to "dress up in lingerie" and "wear white nail polish to contrast her nails with the skin of the Black men he hired to have sex with her".
Diddy also allegedly instructed Cassie to pour excessive amounts of oil over herself and instruct her and the sex workers to speak to each other and say things like, "Grab that big Black d---" and ask her, "How does it feel?" as he directed her to perform for him.
Diddy's parties allegedly took place in hotel suites, including the Trump International Hotel in Columbus Circle, L'ermitage Beverly Hills, The London Hotel in Los Angeles, the InterContinental Century City, the InterContinental Atlanta, the InterContinental New York City, and The One Hotel in New York in Miami.
The disgraced rapper apparently asked Cassie and other guests to wear masquerade masks and ingested drugs before they performed sexual acts for him to watch.
Diddy eventually settled Cassie's lawsuit outside of court, but some of her abuse accusations were proven after security camera footage from a hotel showed the Bad Boy for Life rapper kicking and dragging his ex down the halls outside their room.
Since then, Combs has faced several other lawsuits and was eventually arrested on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.
Diddy is currently being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center pending trial after a judge denied his bail.
