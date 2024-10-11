Inside the 'Secret Rules' Of Diddy's Nightmarish 'Eyes Wide Shut'-Style 'Freak Off' Orgies: From Masks To Gay Hookers, Trump Hotel Bookings — and White Nail Varnish

According to Cassie Ventura's lawsuit against the music mogul and Bad Boy Records, the Long Way 2 Go singer detailed how she was allegedly instructed to use various websites and escort services to find male sex workers to attend Diddy's "Freak Offs".

The lawsuit claimed: "Sometimes, Mr. Combs would pay to fly male sex workers to his location, including to multiple cities in the United States as well as abroad. He required Ms. Ventura and his staff to help him make these arrangements."

Diddy also reportedly told his assistants would help to set up the FOs by stocking up the rooms with "baby oil and Astroglide".