Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen, 75, 'Closer than Ever' With Wife Patti Scialfa, 71, After She Revealed Blood Cancer Battle: 'She's His Rock'

Bruce Springsteen is ‘closer than ever’ with his wife Patti Scialfa after she revealed her battle with blood cancer.

Oct. 11 2024

Rocker Bruce Springsteen is heaping praise on wife Patti Scialfa after she publicly revealed her yearlong battle with blood cancer — and insiders have told RadarOnline.com the fearful music icon is dropping everything to help her win her battle with the vicious killer.

“Health scares like this are not a drill for Bruce – he takes these things incredibly seriously and not just because he’s lost a lot of friends over the years,” revealed an insider.

“Bruce is a big believer in putting health first, above everything, and in NOT trying to run a tour or a business when you’re battling something as serious as cancer.”

Bruce Springsteen is ‘closer than ever’ with wife Patti Scialfa, after she revealed blood cancer battle.

The Boss’s new documentary, Riding Jay: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, revealed his wife of 33 years has been battling multiple myeloma since 2018.

Patti, 71, who also sings in the band and is mom to his kids, Evan, 34, Jessica, 32, and Samuel, 30, also urged her 75-year-old hubby to put his health first last year when he was forced to cancel a slew of U.S. concerts due to a crippling peptic ulcer.

Bruce Springsteen reveals, Patti Scialfa, his wife of 33 years, has been battling multiple myeloma since 2018.

Said our source: “Patti is his rock. As passionate as they are about their band and performing, nothing comes before their quality of life.

“Mark my words, Bruce is going to drop EVERYTHING going on in his life to attack this situation head-on and make sure he is there every step of the way for Patti.

"He doesn’t know any other way to do things. He and Patti have hit a lot of ups and downs after their decades together and they’ve managed to keep their marriage intact.”

An inside says of Bruce Springsteen's wife, “Patti is his rock.”

Patti Scialfa urged Bruce Springsteen to put his health first last year when he was forced to cancel U.S. concerts due to a crippling peptic ulcer.

The source added: “Bruce is going to be brave for Patti and he’s going to help her get through this, but it’s going to be all-encompassing. Until she gets better, this fight is their entire life."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

