Home > Celebrity Sabrina Carpenter Seats 'Scam': Singer's Fans Left Raging After Paying $200 For Spots That 'Didn't Exist' and Left Views Blocked Source: MEGA Sabrina Carpenter fans raged over being sold fake tickets to her recent show. By: Juliane Pettorossi Oct. 15 2024, Published 4:11 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Sabrina Carpenter is facing the heat as outraged fans explode over paying hundreds for "fake" tickets on Ticketmaster. RadarOnline.com can reveal that one TikTok user slammed the ticketing service after she was left with a less-than-partial view at the singer's Chicago stop on her Short n' Sweet tour.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Fans were given 'makeshift' seats made from fold-out chairs after spending $200 on tickets for Carpenter's Chicago show.

The user, Kelsey, said she paid a presale price $200 for a ticket to see Carpenter onstage at the United Center Arena on Sunday. When she and others tried to sit in the section listed on their tickets, venue staff acted quickly after realizing there were no more seats available — rushing out portable chairs in a "makeshift" manner.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The singer has been receiving criticism on her Short n' Sweet tour since it kicked off last month.

Article continues below advertisement

Adding fuel to the fire, the seats were too far off to the side to offer any view of the stage. Kelsey gave a glimpse of her laughable view on TikTok, writing: "'When Ticketmaster sells you seats that don't even exist so they bring you folding chairs??? Sabrina girl plz help."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

She even begged Carpenter for help: "@Sabrina Carpenter please please please we paid $200 what on earth I'm so sad." After another user asked Kelsey if her ticket showed where her seats were, Kelsey clarified: "The chart didn't show us this. Also we bought numbered seats. They had to bring us folding chairs therefore our seats weren't even real to begin with."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Carpenter's tour, which kicked off last month, was named after her newest album released in August. But it hasn't been the smoothest sail for the Disney Channel alum, who has been clapping back at critics' (unwelcome) opinions since.

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview earlier this month, the Espresso hitmaker had strong words for parents of fans who labeled her show as "oversexualized." She said: "You’ll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing. And to that I just say, don’t come to the show and that’s okay."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Carpenter confirmed she sings live at all her shows after critics claimed she was only lip-syncing.

Article continues below advertisement

Carpenter also slammed speculation about her lip-syncing onstage after some critics accused the artist of depending on a backing track. A TikTok user shared a video shortly after her tour began, asking if Carpenter "ever sings live." Another account reposted the clip and added: "Hate to say it but 30% lip singing 30% backing track 40% singing."

Article continues below advertisement

The Please Please Please singer jumped into the comments in defense. She clarified: "I sing live every show 100% would you like to speak to my audio engineers."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The singer joked about her connection to NYC Mayor Eric Adams' federal corruption investigation during her show in September.

Article continues below advertisement

Carpenter also made headlines after her show at Madison Square Garden in New York City last month, where she humorously referenced her connection to Mayor Eric Adams' federal corruption investigation. The singer asked the crowd: "Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted?"

Article continues below advertisement

The comment was the first time she publicly addressed her involvement in the controversy, which arose from the filming of her music video for Feather at a Brooklyn church. The gory content of her video outraged The Brooklyn Diocese and led to the demotion of Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, who approved the filming.

Article continues below advertisement

An internal investigation was eventually launched, which caught the attention of federal authorities and investigators who issued a subpoena to the church. The subpoena asked for information regarding Gigantiello's financial dealings with Frank Carone, Mayor Adams' former chief of staff.