Sabrina Carpenter Seats 'Scam': Singer's Fans Left Raging After Paying $200 For Spots That 'Didn't Exist' and Left Views Blocked
Sabrina Carpenter is facing the heat as outraged fans explode over paying hundreds for "fake" tickets on Ticketmaster.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that one TikTok user slammed the ticketing service after she was left with a less-than-partial view at the singer's Chicago stop on her Short n' Sweet tour.
The user, Kelsey, said she paid a presale price $200 for a ticket to see Carpenter onstage at the United Center Arena on Sunday.
When she and others tried to sit in the section listed on their tickets, venue staff acted quickly after realizing there were no more seats available — rushing out portable chairs in a "makeshift" manner.
Adding fuel to the fire, the seats were too far off to the side to offer any view of the stage.
Kelsey gave a glimpse of her laughable view on TikTok, writing: "'When Ticketmaster sells you seats that don't even exist so they bring you folding chairs??? Sabrina girl plz help."
She even begged Carpenter for help: "@Sabrina Carpenter please please please we paid $200 what on earth I'm so sad."
After another user asked Kelsey if her ticket showed where her seats were, Kelsey clarified: "The chart didn't show us this. Also we bought numbered seats. They had to bring us folding chairs therefore our seats weren't even real to begin with."
Carpenter's tour, which kicked off last month, was named after her newest album released in August.
But it hasn't been the smoothest sail for the Disney Channel alum, who has been clapping back at critics' (unwelcome) opinions since.
- Elizabeth Hurley's Disease and Death Torment: Actress, 60, Haunted by Losses of 'So Many People to Cancer and Accidents'
- Tupac Shakur's Brother Makes Bombshell Revelation NEW Murder Investigation Is Underway Into Rap Icon's Killing — After Declaring Diddy Wasn't 'Honest' About What He Knew
- Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'Subtle' Royal Maneuvering Behind the Scenes Grows as 'Weak' King Charles Loses His 'Grip on the Throne'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
In an interview earlier this month, the Espresso hitmaker had strong words for parents of fans who labeled her show as "oversexualized."
She said: "You’ll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing. And to that I just say, don’t come to the show and that’s okay."
Carpenter also slammed speculation about her lip-syncing onstage after some critics accused the artist of depending on a backing track.
A TikTok user shared a video shortly after her tour began, asking if Carpenter "ever sings live." Another account reposted the clip and added: "Hate to say it but 30% lip singing 30% backing track 40% singing."
The Please Please Please singer jumped into the comments in defense.
She clarified: "I sing live every show 100% would you like to speak to my audio engineers."
Carpenter also made headlines after her show at Madison Square Garden in New York City last month, where she humorously referenced her connection to Mayor Eric Adams' federal corruption investigation.
The singer asked the crowd: "Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted?"
The comment was the first time she publicly addressed her involvement in the controversy, which arose from the filming of her music video for Feather at a Brooklyn church.
The gory content of her video outraged The Brooklyn Diocese and led to the demotion of Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, who approved the filming.
An internal investigation was eventually launched, which caught the attention of federal authorities and investigators who issued a subpoena to the church.
The subpoena asked for information regarding Gigantiello's financial dealings with Frank Carone, Mayor Adams' former chief of staff.
Days after, Mayor Adams was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal program bribery, and accepting illegal campaign contributions.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.