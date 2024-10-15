Your tip
Flailing White House Wannabe Donald Trump Mocked for Playing 'Time to Say Goodbye' at Bizarre Town Hall Event — as Kamala Harris Brands Him 'Unhinged'

Donald Trump's playlist at a recent rally had people talking.

By:

Oct. 15 2024, Published 4:03 p.m. ET

Donald Trump continues to be a complete weirdo.

During a town hall in Oaks, Penn., on Monday, October 14, the right-wing leader, 78, strangely played "Time to Say Goodbye" while oddly swaying to the solum music, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The political Q&A, moderated by Governor Kristi Noem, went a bit awry after two audience members fainted and sought medical attention.

In a strange move to fill the awkward silence, Trump asked the audience, "Anybody else would like to faint?" before adding that everyone should "just listen to music."

The Republican candidate then let his famous Spotify playlist run before it landed on the sad Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman rendition as Trump swayed to the tune.

"‘Time to Say Goodbye' is the most fitting Trump campaign song that’s ever songed," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote about the moment.

"This song is called ‘Time to Say Goodbye.’ It’s often sung at funerals but is also the perfect song for Trump," a second added.

"This is the last scene of the eventual HBO movie about this whole thing," a third joked.

In a hilarious response to the outburst, the Kamala Harris' official X account reshared the clip and added, "Hope he's okay."

While the businessman had a dark dance party at his rally, the vice president, 59, warned the large crowd at her own gathering in the same state about the "unhinged" tendencies of Trump if he ends up back in the White House.

“You heard his words,” Harris said after playing a video of her opponent's outlandish statements. “He’s talking about the enemy within Pennsylvania … he considers anyone who doesn’t support him or who will not bend to his will an enemy of our country.”

The vice president added: “Donald Trump is increasingly unstable and unhinged, and he is out for unchecked power.”

The former Senator isn't wrong, as Trump recently took to Truth Social to rant about the policies he would want to put in place if he wins the 2024 election.

"We are now known, all throughout the world, as OCCUPIED AMERICA...But to everyone here in Colorado and all across our nation, I make you this vow: November 5th, 2024 will be LIBERATION DAY in America. I will rescue Aurora and every town that has been invaded and conquered—and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail or kick them the h--- OUT OF OUR COUNTRY," the former reality star went off in an update from Friday, October 11.

"No person who has inflicted the violence and terror that Kamala Harris has inflicted on this community can EVER be allowed to become POTUS!" Trump continued, noting he wanted to make it an "automatic ten years in jail with no possibility of parole" if they came back to the U.S., and proposed the death penalty for "any migrant that kills an American citizen or a law enforcement officer."

