Inside the Celebrity-Obsessed Life Of Donald Trump's Latest Suspected Wannabe Assassin Vem Miller — Who Insists He's a 'Sovereign Citizen' On Mission To Protect Ex-President
Donald Trump's latest suspected would-be assassin is a celebrity-obsessed wannabe documentary maker who has directed music videos featuring top hip-hop stars.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Vern Miller, 49, also reportedly appeared in a Kanye West documentary and owns a California-based CBD firm.
Miller was arrested by cops at the former president's rally in Coachella, California on Saturday who grew suspicious regarding the car he was travelling in – an unregistered black SUV with fake "homemade" plates.
Inside his vehicle, they found a shotgun and a loaded handgun – weapons authorities allege Miller did not lawfully own.
They also discovered multiple passports and multiple drivers' licences, each with different names.
Miller was arrested on two gun charges - for having an unregistered firearm and having a high capacity magazine for a pistol – before he was released from a detention centre the following day on $5,000 bail.
But it appears the Las Vegas native leads a very colorful life.
A LinkedIn page associated with the alleged wannabe assassin describes Miller as an "investigative journalist, documentary filmmaker, and a content producer" who has worked on projects for well-known networks including Netflix and VICE Media.
The page also lists Miller as one half of a successful music video director duo called Vem & Tony, who have directed music videos for artists including DMX and Trey Songz.
Miller can also reportedly be seen making a brief appearance in the background of archival footage from the recent Kanye West documentary Jeen-Yuhs.
Miller's social media is awash with pictures of himself posing with high-profile right wing figures including Steve Bannon, Steven Miller, Russell Brand, Robert F Kennedy Jr and Newt Gingric.
The social media account links to a content company called The American Happens Network, a network of documentaries and podcasts featuring themes and figures associated with the political right, including a documentary about the assassination of John F Kennedy purportedly narrated by former Trump adviser Roger Stone and a podcast hosted by Miller called Blood Money.
The LinkedIn account labelled Miller as a partner in the network.
Miller has been described as a Republican by law enforcement, and public records suggest a 49-year-old Vem Miller from Las Vegas is registered with the GOP.
He also appears to own a California-based CBD company and has supported conspiracy theories and misogynistic rhetoric online.
Speaking to local press after his release, Miller insisted he had no intention of injuring Trump.
He told Southern California News Group: "These accusations are complete b******t.
"I'm an artist, I’m the last person that would cause any violence and harm to anybody.
"I've literally never even shot a gun in my life.
"I don't know anything about guns."
However, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said in a press conference on Sunday he believes Miller planned to kill Trump at the rally.
The sheriff branded Miller a "lunatic" and believes him to be part of the "far-right" anti-government group called Sovereign Citizens, who do not believe they are subject to laws unless they consent to them.
Miller also claims to be a "Trump fan," according to reports, but Bianco insists authorities were right to arrest him.
Bianco said: "I can tell you none of the other probably 50,000 people that showed up yesterday brought multiple different passports with names and guns."
Miller will appear in front of a court on January 2, 2025.
