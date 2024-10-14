'Toxic' Hollywood 'Villains' Named and Shamed by One of Tinseltown's Biggest Directors: 'Mean, Loud, Critical and Unhelpful'

Director Barry Sonnenfeld is putting Tinseltown on blast.

RadarOnline.com has learned the filmmaker, 71, revealed in his juicy tell-all, Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time: True Stories from a Career in Hollywood, which A-listers were the worst to work with throughout his career.

One of the most annoying people Sonnenfeld collaborated with was disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, long before sexual assault allegations plagued the star's image. "Kevin was not fun to work with. He was mean, unhelpful, critical of other actors, and he had the kind of personality I tried to keep off set as much as possible," he penned in the book.