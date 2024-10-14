'Toxic' Hollywood 'Villains' Named and Shamed by One of Tinseltown's Biggest Directors: 'Mean, Loud, Critical and Unhelpful'
Director Barry Sonnenfeld is putting Tinseltown on blast.
RadarOnline.com has learned the filmmaker, 71, revealed in his juicy tell-all, Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time: True Stories from a Career in Hollywood, which A-listers were the worst to work with throughout his career.
One of the most annoying people Sonnenfeld collaborated with was disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, long before sexual assault allegations plagued the star's image. "Kevin was not fun to work with. He was mean, unhelpful, critical of other actors, and he had the kind of personality I tried to keep off set as much as possible," he penned in the book.
The Addams Family director also disliked spending time with Tim Allen while working on the movie Big Trouble in 2002. "Tim was a handful on set. He was loud and his jokes were repetitive and sometimes mean," Sonnenfeld wrote.
The creator even recalled a moment when The Santa Clause actor, 71, made horrible comments about his leading lady Rene Russo. "'I'm not attracted to her,'" Sonnenfeld recalled Allen telling him.
"We were filming the scene where Rene and Tim meet for the first time. It’s important that we sense instant chemistry between the two," he continued.
When Sonnenfeld told the Home Improvement star how vital it was that he appeared "instantly smitten" with Russo, 70, on-screen, Allen replied, "Why would I be?"
"Well, she’s beautiful and in the previous scene where you first saw her, she was funny and witty…” he remembered telling the Toy Story star before Allen flat-out told him, “'I’m not attracted to her.'”
Sonnenfeld made it clear he thought The Thomas Crown Affair actress was "one of the most beautiful women" he had ever seen despite Allen's distaste for her. "(And) I’ve worked with… very beautiful woman," he added.
The big wig continued to take a swipe at the people he's worked with, recounting how John Travolta was obsessed with fame and refused to learn his lines while filming 1995's Get Shorty. He even emphasized how much it annoyed fellow cast member Gene Hackman.
"I have never worked with anyone who loved being a movie star as much as John Travolta," he claimed. "I'm not saying he didn't also love acting, but he truly loved the fame and glamour and all the things that Gene Hackman hated. John is charming and not self-aware. He arrived on set with no sense that he had kept everyone waiting."
Sonnenfeld recalled the Grease star, 70, going up to the Unforgiven actor, 94, to ask how his weekend was during a long day on set. "'Well, with eight f------ pages of dialogue, I pretty much spent the whole weekend memorizing today's work,'" Hackman apparently told Travolta.
"'That's a waste of a weekend,'" Sonnenfeld claimed the Saturday Night Fever actor replied. "When they started filming, his lack of preparations were immediately obvious. Gene was off-book knowing every line of dialogue. John, on the other hand, probably hadn't read the script since his agent made his very lucrative deal. Fumbling his lines, or forgetting them entirely, I could tell John had no idea how angry Gene was getting. I knew we were in for a very, very long day."
