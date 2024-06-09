Equal Pay Killed ‘Home Improvement’ as Tim Allen’s $2 Million Per Episode Payday is Revealed

For the show's finale 25th anniversary, Richardson reflected on her fight for equal treatment on the beloved sitcom in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

"When I took the job, they said it wasn’t meant to be the Tim Allen show. It was meant to be our show,” Richardson said.

The show's matriarch said that in the third season, she successfully negotiated her contract to secure four episodes that focused on her character, as well as a profit share that entitled her to a backend percentage of the show's earnings.