Ailing Al Pacino’s Tragic Final Days: 'Godfather' Star Admits He Doesn’t Believe in Afterlife After Seeing 'No Light' Amid Near-Death Covid Fright
Al Pacino recalled his terrifying experience of almost dying from COVID-19 in a new interview.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Godfather actor admitted his health scare majorly impacted how he viewed death as he said he "didn't see any light" when he thought he'd succumbed to the illness.
"I did. I really did," Pacino said about coming close to the end of his life. "It was so real. And I didn't see any light. I didn't see anything at all.
"There's a speech in 'Hamlet' where he says, 'To be or not to be.' You know? And then, when he talks about leaving the Earth when you die, and he says, 'No more. No more.' How about that?" he added.
The Scarface star detailed the moment in his new memoir, Sonny Boy, released on October 8, and how he believed that was it for him.
"Out of this world," Pacino said of his health battle. "I mean, I was here, and then I wasn't. The nurse said my pulse stopped. Now, I don't think my pulse stopped."
RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed earlier this month that the 84-year-old has been having a hard time bouncing back to his old self after the illness.
A source said of Pacino's condition: "Al is doing his best now, but he is shuffling around and can barely stand.
"Covid really took it out of him, and like many people his age who had it, he hasn't really been the same since.
"But he's at peace with what he is going to leave behind – he knows he has left a massive cinematic legacy," the insider added.
Pacino recently said he has a "newfound perspective" about getting older and is taking it in stride.
However, he plans to live the rest of his years the only way he knows how – by working.
- Ailing Al Pacino 'On Last Legs' Following Near-Death Covid Bout: Fears Rise for 'Godfather' Icon, 84, After His Heart Was Stopped By Killer Virus
- 'Dying' Al Pacino's Booze Regret: 'Godfather' Icon, 84, Admits He Only Gave Up Drinking When He Started Suffering Brutal Blackouts
- Sad Last Days: James Caan 'Felt Better Than Ever' Before Death As Mystery Swirls Around His Sudden Passing
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
RadarOnline.com previously reported that Pacino "refused to retire" despite his significant health decline.
An insider revealed that the New York native was even looking for more work, even though he already had several projects in the pipeline.
The source said the movie star believed he'd die if he stopped working, though those close to him are concerned it's having the opposite effect.
"It’s got people worried, though, that what he’s actually doing is working himself into the grave," the insider said.
Career aside, one thing Pacino knows for sure is that he plans to stay single for the duration of his life.
Radaronline.com reported last week that the Academy Award winner is determined to die a bachelor following his split from film producer Noor Alfallah.
Pacino recently announced the pair had parted ways - 16 months after welcoming their son Roman.
In his book, the Heat star explained why he doesn't want to get into another relationship, saying he "didn't feel like it ever suited" him.
Many fans weren't surprised by this revelation since Pacino has never been married.
However, he has three older children - a daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and twins, a son, Anton James, and a daughter, Olivia Rose, with his ex, Beverly D'Angelo.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.