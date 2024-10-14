Ailing Al Pacino’s Tragic Final Days: 'Godfather' Star Admits He Doesn’t Believe in Afterlife After Seeing 'No Light' Amid Near-Death Covid Fright

Al Pacino revealed what he thinks about the afterlife following his near-death Covid experience in a new interview.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Godfather actor admitted his health scare majorly impacted how he viewed death as he said he "didn't see any light" when he thought he'd succumbed to the illness.

"I did. I really did," Pacino said about coming close to the end of his life. "It was so real. And I didn't see any light. I didn't see anything at all.

"There's a speech in 'Hamlet' where he says, 'To be or not to be.' You know? And then, when he talks about leaving the Earth when you die, and he says, 'No more. No more.' How about that?" he added.