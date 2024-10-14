Elvis Has NOT Left The Building: King's Ghost 'Haunted Daughter Lisa Marie Presley For 25 Years After His Death' – and Only Stopped When Grandson Was Born!
The ghost of Elvis "haunted" his daughter Lisa Marie Presley for 25 years - and only stopped when his grandson was born.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Lisa Marie, who passed away in January 2023 aged 54, told how she was visited "twice a year" by the King's spirit.
Writing in her new posthumous memoir, titled From Here to the Great Unknown, she explained: "Twice a year after he died, I'd dream about my father.
"The dreams were so real that I would cry when I'd wake up because it felt like I was with him and I hadn't wanted it to end.
"I'd try so hard to get back to sleep, to be with him again.
"I don’t really believe they were dreams. I believe they were visitations. I know a lot of people will disagree with me and think that's nonsense.
"You might have these kinds of dreams, too, and blow them off and say they're just dreams. That's fine.
"But I believe that people we love from our past can visit us.
"And my dad would do that regularly."
Elvis died in 1977, aged 42, but since his death, conspiracy theories have circled claiming he is still alive - and has even been spotted in random locations across the world.
The legendary singer's ex-wife Priscilla Presley claims her late husband's ghost is still living in Graceland, Elvis's former home in Memphis, Tennessee.
The actress, 79, admits she feels a "spooky" presence whenever she visits.
Speaking in 2022, Priscilla said: "Y'know it's 45 years since his passing and I still can't believe it.
"I still think he's here. I still feel him here.
"I go in Graceland, I feel his spirit. It's honest God's truth.
"I know he's living there! He's there, trust me!"
"It's very reverent when you walk in. You just become silent."
Priscilla, who was married to Elvis between 1967 and 1973, later repeated her claims in an interview with Australian Women's Weekly magazine.
Priscilla, who shared late daughter Lisa Marie with the icon, said: "I feel his presence there.
"I can see him - not visually - but see him walking down the staircase, remembering all the memories we had and shared and lived.
"They trigger off, and it's almost like I never left, they are so vivid."
Priscilla was named one of the three executors of Elvis' 13.8-acre estate following his death.
And she became determined to keep his memory alive after being left shocked when she was warned he would be "forgotten in six months".
She added: "Someone said something about, 'Well, Elvis will be forgotten in six months.'
"Those words were fighting words. That was it for me.
"I would never let him be forgotten.
"So that was when I rolled up my sleeves and said, there is no way that Elvis Presley's legend, his legacy, will ever leave my heart.
"And I don’t want it to leave others' hearts either.
"Because he was born to be who he was. He loved entertaining, he loved people.
"And I want generation after generation to know who he was, what he represented, and the human being that he was."
