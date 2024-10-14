Elvis Has NOT Left The Building: King's Ghost 'Haunted Daughter Lisa Marie Presley For 25 Years After His Death' – and Only Stopped When Grandson Was Born!

Writing in her new posthumous memoir, titled From Here to the Great Unknown, she explained: "Twice a year after he died, I'd dream about my father.

"The dreams were so real that I would cry when I'd wake up because it felt like I was with him and I hadn't wanted it to end.

"I'd try so hard to get back to sleep, to be with him again.

"I don’t really believe they were dreams. I believe they were visitations. I know a lot of people will disagree with me and think that's nonsense.