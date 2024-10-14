Global Ascension Studios Pushes Hollywood Boundaries with the Swift Release of 'The Man You Don’t Know'

In a world where film productions often take years, Global Ascension Studios is making waves by fast-tracking its latest documentary, “The Man You Don’t Know”. This documentary, which offers an in-depth look into the life of Donald J. Trump, will hit theaters in less than two months—a turnaround that’s virtually unheard of in Hollywood.

The film goes beyond Trump's public persona, sharing intimate interviews and personal stories from those closest to him, including family members, childhood friends, and famous figures. The Man You Don’t Know promises to reveal a side of Trump that the media rarely explores, highlighting both his personal relationships and values.