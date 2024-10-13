King Charles Facing $261 BILLION Demand For Damages Over U.K.'s Links to Brutal Slave Trade — a Year After Cancer-Hit Monarch Promised Probe
King Charles and Prime Minister Keir Starmer will face demands to pay an astonishing $261 billion in reparations.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the U.K. leaders will likely be asked to compensate for the country's role in the slave trade when they attend a Commonwealth summit later this month.
Mia Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados, told the United Nations how reparations for slavery and colonialism should be part of a new "global reset".
Mottley met with King Charles in London earlier this month to talk in advance of the 56-nation Commonwealth gathering.
She went on to praise the monarch for declaring the U.K.'s history of slavery is "a conversation whose time has come". However, Buckingham Palace declined to reveal the contents of their conversation.
According to sources, the king took the issue of his family's links to slavery "profoundly seriously" after a ledger revealed King William III was given shares in the Royal African Company.
The document, which dates from 1689 and was found in a royal archive by Virginia-based historian Dr. Brooke Newman, shows a transfer of $1,300 of shares in the business to William of Orange from its governor, Edward Colston.
A palace spokesman revealed: "His Majesty told the Commonwealth heads of government reception in Rwanda last year, 'I cannot describe the depths of my personal sorrow at the suffering of so many, as I continue to deepen my own understanding of slavery's enduring impact'.
"That process has continued with vigor and determination since His Majesty's accession.
"Historic Royal Palaces is a partner in an independent research project, which began in October last year, that is exploring, among other issues, the links between the British monarchy and the transatlantic slave trade during the late 17th and 18th centuries."
The palace spokesman added: "As part of that drive, the royal household is supporting this research through access to the royal collection and the royal archives."
Estimates of the reparations bill for British involvement in the transatlantic slave trade vary significantly, ranging from $261 million to an astonishing $24 trillion.
UN judge Patrick Robinson has underscored the gravity of this issue, highlighting the moral obligation of states to provide reparations for historical injustices.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy, whose own ancestry is intertwined with the legacy of slavery, has expressed solidarity with the calls for reparations, emphasizing the need to address the painful legacy of imperialism and enslavement.
The removal of colonial-era statues and the push for reparatory justice reflect a broader movement toward reckoning with Britain's colonial past.
