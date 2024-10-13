King Charles Facing $261 BILLION Demand For Damages Over U.K.'s Links to Brutal Slave Trade — a Year After Cancer-Hit Monarch Promised Probe

Mia Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados, told the United Nations how reparations for slavery and colonialism should be part of a new "global reset".

Mottley met with King Charles in London earlier this month to talk in advance of the 56-nation Commonwealth gathering.

She went on to praise the monarch for declaring the U.K.'s history of slavery is "a conversation whose time has come". However, Buckingham Palace declined to reveal the contents of their conversation.