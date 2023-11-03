Al Pacino's Kids 'Very Upset' About 'Scarface' Star's Relationship With 29-Year-Old GF Noor: Source
Al Pacino's three adult children were "very upset" when they first found out their famous father was expecting his first child with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the mobster movie icon, 83, said that before his youngest was born in June, his kids were taken aback by the baby bombshell, according to a sensational report published months before he agreed to pay $30,000 per month in child support.
Pacino shares daughter Julie Marie with acting coach Jan Tarrant as well as twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo.
Insiders said that Alfallah integrated herself into his life due to spending time with Olivia, 22. "Suddenly she was everywhere Olivia was, especially during the lockdown," they added, claiming Alfallah had been introduced to the Scarface star pre-pandemic.
We reached out to Pacino's rep for comment.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the film legend and Sony producer were first linked in April 2022.
It apparently came as a surprise to Pacino, however, when his girlfriend finally told him the news about his growing brood. According to Showbiz411, she didn't disclose her pregnancy for the first 11 weeks. Insiders said he demanded a paternity test to prove the baby was his.
RadarOnline.com told you first just last month that Pacino and the mother of his newborn son, Roman, agreed to settle the matter with a private temporary judge after she filed for custody in September.
"Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman," a rep for Pacino said at the time, also revealing their relationship status. "They are still together."
Court documents obtained by this site showed that Pacino agreed to pay Alfallah $110,000 upfront before continuing with the monthly payments, $13,000 for a night nurse, and cover any medical bills outside of health insurance coverage.
Furthermore, Pacino will now make a yearly $15,000 deposit into an education fund.
As for parenting, Alfallah and Pacino have joint legal custody, while Alfallah will have primary physical custody.
Even though they are still together, it is claimed that Pacino isn't rushing down the aisle.
"He's not going to marry Noor but would like to come to a financial settlement with her and arrange to spend time with the child," said one tipster, who said Pacino was trying his best to take on his new responsibilities in stride.
"He's seriously worried about how he’ll cope with the physical demands of it all," added the source. "This is a guy who's in bad physical condition. He's supposed to be enjoying his twilight years, but things have taken a seriously chaotic turn. He's freaked."