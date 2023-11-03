Al Pacino's Kids 'Very Upset' About 'Scarface' Star's Relationship With 29-Year-Old GF Noor: Source

Pacino shares daughter Julie Marie with acting coach Jan Tarrant as well as twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo.

Insiders said that Alfallah integrated herself into his life due to spending time with Olivia, 22. "Suddenly she was everywhere Olivia was, especially during the lockdown," they added, claiming Alfallah had been introduced to the Scarface star pre-pandemic.

We reached out to Pacino's rep for comment.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the film legend and Sony producer were first linked in April 2022.