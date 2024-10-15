Trump Goes to War Over Medical Records 'Cover Up' — Ranting He's 'Healthier than Kamala' Amid Rumors He's Hiding Sexual Disease Secret
Donald Trump has launched a war over the release of his medical records.
Despite Trump's refusal to make his records public, he claimed he was "healthier" than Democrat opponent Kamala Harris, who has been transparent about her health history, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Meanwhile, rumors continued to swirl claiming the real reason the Republican nominee has held his medical records close to his chest was an attempt to cover up a sexually transmitted disease and dementia diagnosis.
Trump, 78, took to Truth Social to rant about his pristine health after facing backlash over breaking from tradition and refusing to release his medical records.
He wrote: "I've put out more Medical Exams than any other President in History, and aced two Cognitive Exams (the Doctor stated that my “cognitive exams were exceptional!”). I am far healthier than Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden, but especially, Kamala.
"Also, I am far too busy campaigning to take time, from the 22 days left, as I am using every hour, of every day, campaigning, because we have to take back our Country from the Radical Left people that are destroying it. MAGA2024!"
As usual, Trump wasn't done with his tirade after one post – and attempted to use the 59-year-old Vice President's report against her.
He continued: "As to her completely desperate request for my Medical Statements, she is dying to see my Cholesterol (which is 180!), I have already provided them, many times, including quite recently, and they were flawless.
"However, I have just seen Kamala's Report, and it is not good. According to her Doctor's Report, she suffers from “urticaria,” defined as “a rash of round, red welts on the skin that itch intensely, sometimes with dangerous swelling." She also has “allergic rhinitis and allergic conjunctivitis,” a very messy and dangerous situation.
"These are deeply serious conditions that clearly impact her functioning. Maybe that is why she can't answer even the simplest of questions asked by 60 Minutes, and others. What is this all about? I don’t have these problems…"
While Trump claimed his report was "flawless", voters have yet to see any actual proof.
Critics, on the other hand, have alleged the 78-year-old has refused to release his records because it would show he's been diagnosed with syphilis, a sexually transmitted disease, as well as dementia.
Rumors first began to swirl about Trump having the STD in January, after he was seen with unusual red open sores on his hand.
Democratic consultant James Carville said: "They don't look like cuts to me. They look like sores.
"And I asked a number of MDs what medical condition manifests itself through hand sores and the answer is immediate and unanimous: secondary syphilis.
"All right, I think I think there's a good chance this man has 'the clap' and I'm not being particularly secretive about it."
The claims quickly spread like wildfire online and #SyphilisDon became a trending topic on X, as many user speculated Trump's cognitive decline was a further sign he suffered from the disease.
